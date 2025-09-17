Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A1W745 | ISIN: SE0005365681 | Ticker-Symbol: 69M
Frankfurt
17.09.25 | 08:02
0,012 Euro
-6,45 % -0,001
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2025 10:20 Uhr
15 Leser
Irisity AB: Irisity AB (publ) Consolidating Tel Aviv R&D Operations into Sweden

Gothenburg, Sweden - September 17, 2025 - Irisity AB (publ), a leading provider of an open platform for AI video analytics' takes next step in plans to simplify group operations and reducing operating costs by 30%.

Further streamlining of R&D Operations

As previously communicated on August 19th, 2025, Irisity AB will further streamline R&D operations. After a strategic review, Irisity's management and board concluded that by consolidating the Agent Video Intelligence Tel Aviv R&D operations into the Gothenburg, Sweden's R&D center would simplify operations under EU regulations, management and development environment. The first phase of the consolidation will complete in October 2025.

In the first phase of consolidation Irisity will move CTO leadership, enterprise customer support, hardware engineering and product management to Gothenburg, Sweden. This will be followed by software development and other engineering functions. Finally, the embedded edge AI application development will be moved to Budapest, Hungary R&D operations for development of cross platform edge hardware use cases. As previously communicated, the simplification plan will be fully executed by end of Q1 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB, +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com.

About Irisity AB

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
