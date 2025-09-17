Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Taps Waste Tire Recycling Expert for Advisory Board Slot as Momentum Builds for Midland, TX Site

MIDLAND, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST), a clean energy company converting waste plastic and tires into marketable fuels and other valuable products, today announced the appointment of waste tire industry veteran Mr. Rob Czukor to its Advisory Board.

Rob Czukor is the President of Tire Recycling Consultants L.L.C.. He brings over 30 years of experience supporting the waste tire industry across the U.S. and Canada. Mr. Czukor has served as a business development consultant for the North American tire-derived carbon black market. His firm has advised a wide range of corporate clients engaged in recycling used tires, providing unmatched expertise and a trusted network of industry contacts.

Throughout his career, he's been at the forefront of developing real-world applications for waste tire materials. His work in rubber crumb recycling has helped create a suite of new products that have helped make safer highways through asphalt enhancement, improve safety with rubber flooring, and advanced durable infrastructure. These innovations have not only delivered commercial value but they have also diverted millions of scrap tires from ending up in landfills or incinerators.

In addition to his practical recycling expertise, Mr. Czukor brings expert-level knowledge of tire pyrolysis technology and has played an active role in advancing recovered carbon black standards, aligning with the industry's growing commitment to a circular economy and responsible end-of-life tire management.

"I'm excited to join Waste Energy Corp's Advisory Board at such a pivotal moment," said Rob Czukor, President of Tire Recycling Consultants L.L.C. "For more than 30 years, I've seen firsthand both the challenges and the enormous opportunities in turning waste tires into valuable resources. Waste Energy's technology and strategy align perfectly with the industry's shift toward a true circular economy, and I believe this team is uniquely positioned to lead. I look forward to contributing my experience and network to help accelerate growth, expand markets, and maximize the environmental and financial impact of this important mission."

"Rob's proven success in transforming waste tires from a costly and dangerous problem into valuable products comes at the perfect moment for us," commented Scott Gallagher, Chairman & CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "As we stand on the verge of launching significant, recurring revenue generation from our Midland, Texas Waste-to-Energy site and future projects, Rob's decades of waste tire industry specific experience and leadership will directly assist in our ability to accelerate and capture market share. With Rob joining our team - alongside waste industry veteran and MIT graduate Leonard Enriquez, blockchain expert ex-Meta, WhatsApp Pay, Twitter, Microsoft software engineer Naga Samineni, our founder, advisory board chairman and technology entrepreneur Cameron Chell, and others - we now have the strongest and most capable advisory board I've worked with in my career. Together, this group brings decades of real-world, industry specific knowledge and experience that will help guide our growth moving forward. I believe this depth of expertise puts Waste Energy in a position to seize opportunities that others simply cannot."

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable plastics and used tires into clean, U.S.-based energy sources. Through the integration of advanced waste conversion and AI technologies, the company seeks to divert waste from landfills and convert it into new U.S.-based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any other publicly disclosed content contain forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations, future financial performance, and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements at www.SEC.gov , before making any investment in a publicly traded equity.

