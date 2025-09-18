Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") confirms that, as previously announced on September 4, 2025, it has engaged Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC") as an arms-length, third party firm contractually retained by the Company in accordance with routine industry practices to provide investor relations services for a 12 month term.

As part of the Company's efforts towards investor awareness, SFLLC organizes and facilitates the creation and distribution of promotional material concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQB marketplace (the "Promotional Material") on behalf of the Company. On September 10, 2025, the Company became aware that SFLLC had commenced distribution of Promotional Material which discussed the Company, its business and a general assessment of, and commentary on, the broader market for silver and silver exploration globally. The Promotional Material was available via email and online via click-through of digital media ads.

The Company has editorial control over the Promotional Material for accuracy but is not directly involved in its creation or distribution, other than fact checking the final versions for accuracy. The content of the Promotional Material was taken from publicly available disclosure, including the Company's press releases, corporate presentation and financial statements. The statements made in the promotional material were not false or misleading.

The OTC Markets Group Inc ("OTC Markets") has requested the Company issue this statement regarding the Promotional Material.

The effect of the Promotional Material is impossible to judge precisely but may have led to an increase in trading volumes of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB.

After inquiring with its management, directors, officers, control persons and third-party service providers, the Company confirms that none of such parties have:

directly or indirectly been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company or its securities, except as described in this press release; or

sold or purchased the Company's securities in the past 90 days, other than the purchase of 100,000 units by one director in connection with the Company's recently closed private placement.

In the last 12 months, the Company has not engaged any third party to provide investor relations, public relations, marketing or related services, other than SFLLC, High Tide Consulting Corp. ("High Tide"), and Market One Media Group ("Market One"). The engagement of High Tide was disclosed in the Company's April 4, 2025 news release.

The Company entered into a media services agreement (the "Market One Agreement") dated September 2, 2025, with Market One. Market One, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto, is a multi-platform media solution for the capital markets operating in editorial, video and digital media. The media message is distributed via broadcast, digital, and social media channels including media platforms such as BNN Bloomberg. Market One's engagement is for a term of 12 months. Market One will provide services including investor lead generation buildout, a social media campaign, banner ads and articles. The Company will pay Market One a fee of $75,000 plus GST for the services provided. There are no performance factors contained in the Market One Agreement and Market One will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, Market One and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Market One Agreement, neither Market One nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The Market One Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Other than as previously disclosed in the Company's public continuous disclosure filings, the Company has not issued any shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQB under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.silver47.ca and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

