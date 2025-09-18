Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Approves Special Share Dividend For Late October

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID:$GREH), through its board of directors, has approved the issuance of a special stock dividend to shareholders of record. The emerging EV charging and solar energy company is poised to make great strides with this special stock dividend. Green Rain common stockholders, as of October 28, 2025 (the "Record Date"), will be entitled to receive one hundred (100) shares of common stock for every one thousand (1,000) shares of common stock held (pending customary approval by FINRA).

Why This Matters:

This move by the Green Rain Energy board indicates the Company's long-term goal of delivering value to its shareholders as it pursues its energy and financial opportunities. The distribution of the dividend will take place on the Record Date, with no fractional shares issued. Holdings will be rounded up to the next whole share. Green Rain Energy expects the dividend to qualify as tax-free to U.S. stockholders for federal income tax purposes.

This approval and issuance of a special stock dividend provides on several fronts; it provides additional equity tied to Green Rain's growth strategy, defends against manipulative trading practices, increases liquidity for the market, and provides more confidence for our investors. But ultimately, it allows investors to benefit as the Company grows in the EV charging and solar energy markets in the most direct way possible.

The distribution remains subject to customary conditions, all of which are expected to be satisfied on or before October 28, 2025, with no vote or additional action required by shareholders to receive this special stock dividend. This approval of a special stock dividend comes just as Green Rain Energy Holdings posted its quarterly financials on OTC Marketplace.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

