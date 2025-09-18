Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
18.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
18-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated 
(PCAs) 

1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                              Ben Wilkinson 
 
2          Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position / status                       Chief Executive Officer 
 
b)       Initial notification / amendment                Initial notification 
 
3          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)       Name                              Molten Ventures plc 
 
b)       LEI                              213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)       Description of financial instrument, type of instrument    Ordinary shares of 1p each 
 
        Identification Code                      GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
b)       Nature of the transaction                   Purchase of shares 
 
                                       Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
                                       GBP3.4764       7,197 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                   GBP3.4771       3,201 
 
                                       GBP3.4769       4,288 

       Aggregated information 

                                       14,686 
 
 
        -- Aggregated volume 
                                         
         
d)   
 
                                     GBP3.477 
        -- Price 

        -- Total 
                                       GBP51,059 

e)       Date of the transaction                    17 September 2025 
 
f)        Place of the transaction                    London Stock Exchange (XLON) & CBOE Europe

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                         cosec@molten.vc 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  402221 
EQS News ID:  2199330 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2199330&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
