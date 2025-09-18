Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 18-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Wilkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) Volume(s) GBP3.4764 7,197 c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP3.4771 3,201 GBP3.4769 4,288 Aggregated information 14,686 -- Aggregated volume d) GBP3.477 -- Price -- Total GBP51,059 e) Date of the transaction 17 September 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) & CBOE Europe

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

