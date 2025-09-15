Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 15-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 365.80p Highest price paid per share: 357.20p Lowest price paid per share: 362.3208p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,507,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,539,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 362.3208

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 574 365.80 08:12:37 00030143115TRDU0 XLON 624 365.60 08:16:50 00030143135TRDU0 XLON 365.60 08:16:50 00030143136TRDU0 XLON 22 526 364.20 08:26:44 00030143178TRDU0 XLON 604 363.80 08:26:44 00030143179TRDU0 XLON 515 363.40 08:28:14 00030143181TRDU0 XLON 549 364.40 08:50:26 00030143247TRDU0 XLON 364.40 08:56:47 00030143261TRDU0 XLON 18 101 364.40 08:56:47 00030143262TRDU0 XLON 564 364.40 08:58:23 00030143263TRDU0 XLON 363.60 09:03:00 00030143278TRDU0 XLON 97 363.60 09:03:00 00030143279TRDU0 XLON 5 1,490 363.60 09:03:01 00030143280TRDU0 XLON 621 361.00 09:14:00 00030143335TRDU0 XLON 362.20 09:32:10 00030143386TRDU0 XLON 65 535 362.20 09:33:16 00030143390TRDU0 XLON 556 363.00 09:45:26 00030143401TRDU0 XLON 204 364.20 09:58:37 00030143421TRDU0 XLON 125 364.20 09:58:37 00030143422TRDU0 XLON 1,044 364.20 09:58:37 00030143423TRDU0 XLON 363.80 09:58:37 00030143424TRDU0 XLON 6 349 363.80 09:58:37 00030143425TRDU0 XLON 125 363.80 09:58:37 00030143426TRDU0 XLON 363.80 09:58:37 00030143427TRDU0 XLON 25 509 363.40 10:09:41 00030143456TRDU0 XLON 237 363.20 10:09:41 00030143457TRDU0 XLON 256 363.20 10:09:41 00030143458TRDU0 XLON 494 363.20 10:09:41 00030143459TRDU0 XLON 225 364.00 10:29:32 00030143508TRDU0 XLON 324 364.00 10:29:32 00030143509TRDU0 XLON 135 363.40 10:29:53 00030143510TRDU0 XLON 363.40 10:29:53 00030143511TRDU0 XLON 12 363.40 10:29:53 00030143512TRDU0 XLON 98 363.40 10:29:53 00030143513TRDU0 XLON 6 363.60 10:33:28 00030143521TRDU0 XLON 36 816 363.60 10:35:40 00030143525TRDU0 XLON 363.40 10:35:40 00030143526TRDU0 XLON 75 363.40 10:35:40 00030143527TRDU0 XLON 3 277 363.40 10:35:41 00030143528TRDU0 XLON 363.40 10:35:41 00030143529TRDU0 XLON 49 363.40 10:35:41 00030143530TRDU0 XLON 91 563 363.40 10:59:22 00030143591TRDU0 XLON 723 363.20 10:59:22 00030143592TRDU0 XLON 543 363.20 10:59:22 00030143593TRDU0 XLON 498 364.00 11:31:55 00030143646TRDU0 XLON 580 364.00 11:31:55 00030143647TRDU0 XLON 493 363.80 11:34:14 00030143654TRDU0 XLON 508 363.60 11:34:14 00030143655TRDU0 XLON 586 363.80 12:02:00 00030143720TRDU0 XLON 594 363.80 12:02:00 00030143721TRDU0 XLON 568 363.80 12:02:00 00030143722TRDU0 XLON 492 364.00 12:26:24 00030143763TRDU0 XLON 492 364.00 12:26:24 00030143764TRDU0 XLON 1,021 364.00 12:29:17 00030143768TRDU0 XLON 123 364.00 12:37:52 00030143810TRDU0 XLON 253 364.00 12:37:52 00030143811TRDU0 XLON 122 364.00 12:37:52 00030143812TRDU0 XLON 363.80 12:57:48 00030143881TRDU0 XLON 54 575 363.80 12:57:49 00030143882TRDU0 XLON 363.60 12:57:49 00030143883TRDU0 XLON 60 363.60 12:57:49 00030143884TRDU0 XLON 4 247 363.80 13:05:12 00030143929TRDU0 XLON 363.80 13:11:47 00030143943TRDU0 XLON 20 363.80 13:11:47 00030143944TRDU0 XLON 20 1,102 364.00 13:13:18 00030143947TRDU0 XLON 587 364.00 13:13:18 00030143948TRDU0 XLON 364.40 13:21:45 00030143965TRDU0 XLON 5 364.40 13:21:45 00030143966TRDU0 XLON 27 364.40 13:21:45 00030143967TRDU0 XLON 22 517 364.40 13:21:45 00030143968TRDU0 XLON 111 363.80 13:28:29 00030143981TRDU0 XLON 363.80 13:28:29 00030143982TRDU0 XLON 20 363.80 13:28:29 00030143983TRDU0 XLON 21 154 363.80 13:28:29 00030143984TRDU0 XLON 276 363.80 13:28:30 00030143988TRDU0 XLON 1,059 363.20 13:38:49 00030144014TRDU0 XLON 364.00 13:50:37 00030144025TRDU0 XLON 47 454 364.00 13:50:37 00030144026TRDU0 XLON 524 364.60 13:55:46 00030144034TRDU0 XLON 512 364.20 13:58:59 00030144039TRDU0 XLON 992 364.00 13:58:59 00030144040TRDU0 XLON 364.40 14:16:35 00030144153TRDU0 XLON 94 406 364.40 14:16:35 00030144154TRDU0 XLON 494 364.20 14:17:43 00030144157TRDU0 XLON 920 364.20 14:17:43 00030144158TRDU0 XLON 1,108 365.20 14:34:52 00030144288TRDU0 XLON 556 365.20 14:34:52 00030144289TRDU0 XLON 351 365.00 14:34:54 00030144290TRDU0 XLON 156 365.00 14:34:54 00030144291TRDU0 XLON 512 364.60 14:38:30 00030144337TRDU0 XLON 364.00 14:44:20 00030144413TRDU0 XLON 61 1,028 364.00 14:44:20 00030144414TRDU0 XLON 345 362.60 14:50:05 00030144485TRDU0 XLON 216 362.60 14:50:05 00030144486TRDU0 XLON 326 362.00 15:00:25 00030144603TRDU0 XLON 498 362.00 15:00:25 00030144604TRDU0 XLON 176 362.00 15:00:25 00030144605TRDU0 XLON 513 361.80 15:00:25 00030144606TRDU0 XLON 136 360.80 15:12:07 00030144760TRDU0 XLON 328 360.80 15:12:07 00030144761TRDU0 XLON 360.80 15:12:07 00030144762TRDU0 XLON 46 359.80 15:15:41 00030144782TRDU0 XLON 22 483 359.80 15:15:47 00030144783TRDU0 XLON 359.80 15:15:47 00030144784TRDU0 XLON 61 328 359.60 15:19:26 00030144805TRDU0 XLON 359.60 15:19:26 00030144806TRDU0 XLON 36 359.60 15:19:26 00030144807TRDU0 XLON 99 512 359.80 15:22:51 00030144828TRDU0 XLON 359.80 15:22:51 00030144829TRDU0 XLON 34 593 359.40 15:25:19 00030144855TRDU0 XLON 569 359.40 15:25:19 00030144856TRDU0 XLON 322 359.20 15:25:19 00030144857TRDU0 XLON 566 358.60 15:29:34 00030144902TRDU0 XLON 511 358.00 15:32:35 00030144918TRDU0 XLON 269 358.20 15:41:36 00030144963TRDU0 XLON 111 358.20 15:41:36 00030144964TRDU0 XLON 223 358.20 15:41:36 00030144965TRDU0 XLON 358.20 15:41:36 00030144966TRDU0 XLON 2 594 358.20 15:49:53 00030145052TRDU0 XLON 358.20 15:53:58 00030145068TRDU0 XLON 43 150 358.20 15:53:58 00030145069TRDU0 XLON 141 358.20 15:53:58 00030145070TRDU0 XLON 198 358.20 15:53:58 00030145071TRDU0 XLON 163 358.20 15:57:42 00030145094TRDU0 XLON 207 358.20 15:57:42 00030145097TRDU0 XLON 140 358.20 15:57:42 00030145099TRDU0 XLON 531 358.20 16:01:08 00030145122TRDU0 XLON 648 357.80 16:03:53 00030145146TRDU0 XLON 501 357.80 16:03:53 00030145147TRDU0 XLON 516 357.80 16:03:53 00030145148TRDU0 XLON 527 357.40 16:08:04 00030145184TRDU0 XLON 138 357.40 16:08:04 00030145185TRDU0 XLON 260 357.40 16:08:06 00030145186TRDU0 XLON 357.20 16:18:55 00030145289TRDU0 XLON 20 357.20 16:18:55 00030145290TRDU0 XLON 21 357.20 16:18:55 00030145291TRDU0 XLON 3 425 357.20 16:21:26 00030145346TRDU0 XLON 564 357.20 16:21:26 00030145347TRDU0 XLON 574 357.20 16:22:55 00030145354TRDU0 XLON 142 358.00 16:25:59 00030145399TRDU0 XLON 761 358.00 16:25:59 00030145400TRDU0 XLON 401 358.00 16:25:59 00030145401TRDU0 XLON 765 358.00 16:25:59 00030145402TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

