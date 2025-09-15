Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
12.09.25 | 14:28
4,120 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1404,40009:40
Dow Jones News
15.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      365.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      357.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      362.3208p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,507,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,539,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 362.3208

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                          574 365.80    08:12:37        00030143115TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          624 365.60    08:16:50        00030143135TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             365.60    08:16:50        00030143136TRDU0    XLON 
22 
 
 
                                          526 364.20    08:26:44        00030143178TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          604 363.80    08:26:44        00030143179TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          515 363.40    08:28:14        00030143181TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          549 364.40    08:50:26        00030143247TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             364.40    08:56:47        00030143261TRDU0    XLON 
18 
 
 
                                          101 364.40    08:56:47        00030143262TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          564 364.40    08:58:23        00030143263TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             363.60    09:03:00        00030143278TRDU0    XLON 
97 
 
 
                                              363.60    09:03:00        00030143279TRDU0    XLON 
5 
 
 
                                       1,490 363.60    09:03:01        00030143280TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          621 361.00    09:14:00        00030143335TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             362.20    09:32:10        00030143386TRDU0    XLON 
65 
 
 
                                          535 362.20    09:33:16        00030143390TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          556 363.00    09:45:26        00030143401TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          204 364.20    09:58:37        00030143421TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          125 364.20    09:58:37        00030143422TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,044 364.20    09:58:37        00030143423TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              363.80    09:58:37        00030143424TRDU0    XLON 
6 
 
 
                                          349 363.80    09:58:37        00030143425TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          125 363.80    09:58:37        00030143426TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             363.80    09:58:37        00030143427TRDU0    XLON 
25 
 
 
                                          509 363.40    10:09:41        00030143456TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          237 363.20    10:09:41        00030143457TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          256 363.20    10:09:41        00030143458TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          494 363.20    10:09:41        00030143459TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          225 364.00    10:29:32        00030143508TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          324 364.00    10:29:32        00030143509TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          135 363.40    10:29:53        00030143510TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             363.40    10:29:53        00030143511TRDU0    XLON 
12 
 
 
                                             363.40    10:29:53        00030143512TRDU0    XLON 
98 
 
 
                                              363.40    10:29:53        00030143513TRDU0    XLON 
6 
 
 
                                             363.60    10:33:28        00030143521TRDU0    XLON 
36 
 
 
                                          816 363.60    10:35:40        00030143525TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             363.40    10:35:40        00030143526TRDU0    XLON 
75 
 
 
                                              363.40    10:35:40        00030143527TRDU0    XLON 
3 
 
 
                                          277 363.40    10:35:41        00030143528TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             363.40    10:35:41        00030143529TRDU0    XLON 
49 
 
 
                                             363.40    10:35:41        00030143530TRDU0    XLON 
91 
 
 
                                          563 363.40    10:59:22        00030143591TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          723 363.20    10:59:22        00030143592TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          543 363.20    10:59:22        00030143593TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          498 364.00    11:31:55        00030143646TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          580 364.00    11:31:55        00030143647TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          493 363.80    11:34:14        00030143654TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          508 363.60    11:34:14        00030143655TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          586 363.80    12:02:00        00030143720TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          594 363.80    12:02:00        00030143721TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          568 363.80    12:02:00        00030143722TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          492 364.00    12:26:24        00030143763TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          492 364.00    12:26:24        00030143764TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,021 364.00    12:29:17        00030143768TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          123 364.00    12:37:52        00030143810TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          253 364.00    12:37:52        00030143811TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          122 364.00    12:37:52        00030143812TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             363.80    12:57:48        00030143881TRDU0    XLON 
54 
 
 
                                          575 363.80    12:57:49        00030143882TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             363.60    12:57:49        00030143883TRDU0    XLON 
60 
 
 
                                              363.60    12:57:49        00030143884TRDU0    XLON 
4 
 
 
                                          247 363.80    13:05:12        00030143929TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             363.80    13:11:47        00030143943TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                             363.80    13:11:47        00030143944TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                       1,102 364.00    13:13:18        00030143947TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          587 364.00    13:13:18        00030143948TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              364.40    13:21:45        00030143965TRDU0    XLON 
5 
 
 
                                             364.40    13:21:45        00030143966TRDU0    XLON 
27 
 
 
                                             364.40    13:21:45        00030143967TRDU0    XLON 
22 
 
 
                                          517 364.40    13:21:45        00030143968TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          111 363.80    13:28:29        00030143981TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             363.80    13:28:29        00030143982TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                             363.80    13:28:29        00030143983TRDU0    XLON 
21 
 
 
                                          154 363.80    13:28:29        00030143984TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          276 363.80    13:28:30        00030143988TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,059 363.20    13:38:49        00030144014TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             364.00    13:50:37        00030144025TRDU0    XLON 
47 
 
 
                                          454 364.00    13:50:37        00030144026TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          524 364.60    13:55:46        00030144034TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          512 364.20    13:58:59        00030144039TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          992 364.00    13:58:59        00030144040TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             364.40    14:16:35        00030144153TRDU0    XLON 
94 
 
 
                                          406 364.40    14:16:35        00030144154TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          494 364.20    14:17:43        00030144157TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          920 364.20    14:17:43        00030144158TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,108 365.20    14:34:52        00030144288TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          556 365.20    14:34:52        00030144289TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          351 365.00    14:34:54        00030144290TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          156 365.00    14:34:54        00030144291TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          512 364.60    14:38:30        00030144337TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             364.00    14:44:20        00030144413TRDU0    XLON 
61 
 
 
                                       1,028 364.00    14:44:20        00030144414TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          345 362.60    14:50:05        00030144485TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          216 362.60    14:50:05        00030144486TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          326 362.00    15:00:25        00030144603TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          498 362.00    15:00:25        00030144604TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          176 362.00    15:00:25        00030144605TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          513 361.80    15:00:25        00030144606TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          136 360.80    15:12:07        00030144760TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          328 360.80    15:12:07        00030144761TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             360.80    15:12:07        00030144762TRDU0    XLON 
46 
 
 
                                             359.80    15:15:41        00030144782TRDU0    XLON 
22 
 
 
                                          483 359.80    15:15:47        00030144783TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             359.80    15:15:47        00030144784TRDU0    XLON 
61 
 
 
                                          328 359.60    15:19:26        00030144805TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             359.60    15:19:26        00030144806TRDU0    XLON 
36 
 
 
                                             359.60    15:19:26        00030144807TRDU0    XLON 
99 
 
 
                                          512 359.80    15:22:51        00030144828TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             359.80    15:22:51        00030144829TRDU0    XLON 
34 
 
 
                                          593 359.40    15:25:19        00030144855TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          569 359.40    15:25:19        00030144856TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          322 359.20    15:25:19        00030144857TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          566 358.60    15:29:34        00030144902TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          511 358.00    15:32:35        00030144918TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          269 358.20    15:41:36        00030144963TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          111 358.20    15:41:36        00030144964TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          223 358.20    15:41:36        00030144965TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              358.20    15:41:36        00030144966TRDU0    XLON 
2 
 
 
                                          594 358.20    15:49:53        00030145052TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             358.20    15:53:58        00030145068TRDU0    XLON 
43 
 
 
                                          150 358.20    15:53:58        00030145069TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          141 358.20    15:53:58        00030145070TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          198 358.20    15:53:58        00030145071TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          163 358.20    15:57:42        00030145094TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          207 358.20    15:57:42        00030145097TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          140 358.20    15:57:42        00030145099TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          531 358.20    16:01:08        00030145122TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          648 357.80    16:03:53        00030145146TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          501 357.80    16:03:53        00030145147TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          516 357.80    16:03:53        00030145148TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          527 357.40    16:08:04        00030145184TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          138 357.40    16:08:04        00030145185TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          260 357.40    16:08:06        00030145186TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             357.20    16:18:55        00030145289TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                             357.20    16:18:55        00030145290TRDU0    XLON 
21 
 
 
                                              357.20    16:18:55        00030145291TRDU0    XLON 
3 
 
 
                                          425 357.20    16:21:26        00030145346TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          564 357.20    16:21:26        00030145347TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          574 357.20    16:22:55        00030145354TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          142 358.00    16:25:59        00030145399TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          761 358.00    16:25:59        00030145400TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          401 358.00    16:25:59        00030145401TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          765 358.00    16:25:59        00030145402TRDU0    XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401747 
EQS News ID:  2197076 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2197076&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
