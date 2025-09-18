Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
18.09.25 | 10:25
4,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1404,38011:29
Dow Jones News
18.09.2025 09:03 Uhr
184 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Sep-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      356.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      346.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      351.1337p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,657,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,389,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 351.1337

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                          524 353.00    08:10:09        00030152220TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          515 353.40    08:15:43        00030152241TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          396 352.60    08:17:00        00030152244TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          689 352.60    08:17:00        00030152245TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          401 352.20    08:36:13        00030152398TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              352.20    08:36:13        00030152399TRDU0    XLON 
1 
 
 
                                             352.20    08:36:13        00030152400TRDU0    XLON 
99 
 
 
                                          633 351.20    08:39:05        00030152418TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             351.20    08:39:05        00030152419TRDU0    XLON 
31 
 
 
                                          559 351.20    08:39:05        00030152420TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          478 349.80    08:45:01        00030152440TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             349.40    08:51:07        00030152460TRDU0    XLON 
42 
 
 
                                             349.40    08:51:07        00030152461TRDU0    XLON 
73 
 
 
                                          440 349.40    08:51:07        00030152462TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          389 350.00    09:10:40        00030152553TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          185 350.00    09:10:40        00030152554TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,079 349.40    09:14:01        00030152568TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,067 349.00    09:27:21        00030152635TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          501 348.80    09:38:43        00030152683TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          477 348.60    09:38:43        00030152684TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             348.00    09:50:13        00030152748TRDU0    XLON 
21 
 
 
                                          473 348.00    09:50:13        00030152749TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          506 347.80    09:50:13        00030152750TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          498 347.60    10:16:27        00030152837TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          498 347.60    10:16:27        00030152838TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          504 347.60    10:16:27        00030152839TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          522 348.40    10:29:29        00030152890TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          543 348.00    10:31:46        00030152902TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          597 348.40    10:39:57        00030152935TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          804 348.40    10:39:57        00030152936TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          523 348.00    10:50:26        00030152960TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          503 347.80    10:55:40        00030152979TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          156 347.20    11:01:29        00030153042TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          413 347.20    11:01:29        00030153043TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          499 346.60    11:10:36        00030153069TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          519 346.80    11:33:36        00030153130TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,042 347.00    11:33:36        00030153131TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          585 346.40    11:44:04        00030153148TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,038 346.40    12:00:02        00030153237TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          502 346.40    12:22:45        00030153301TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          989 346.20    12:23:12        00030153302TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          494 347.40    12:43:15        00030153340TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,041 346.80    12:43:32        00030153341TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          596 349.60    13:00:55        00030153433TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          528 350.20    13:11:25        00030153531TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          542 350.00    13:11:25        00030153532TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          517 349.80    13:11:25        00030153533TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          479 350.60    13:28:35        00030153662TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          543 350.60    13:28:35        00030153664TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          519 350.60    13:30:51        00030153681TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,068 350.40    13:38:13        00030153725TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          518 350.40    13:43:59        00030153765TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          533 350.80    13:52:40        00030153802TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              351.20    14:01:40        00030153821TRDU0    XLON 
3 
 
 
                                          525 351.20    14:01:40        00030153822TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          484 351.00    14:01:40        00030153823TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,068 353.40    14:22:06        00030153870TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          509 353.20    14:25:00        00030153883TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          525 354.00    14:32:32        00030154019TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          480 354.00    14:32:32        00030154020TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          502 354.00    14:32:32        00030154021TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,003 354.00    14:32:32        00030154022TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,091 354.60    14:42:18        00030154212TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          532 355.00    14:54:17        00030154291TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          561 355.60    14:58:44        00030154349TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             356.40    15:05:27        00030154438TRDU0    XLON 
68 
 
 
                                          206 356.40    15:05:27        00030154439TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          224 356.40    15:05:27        00030154440TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          577 356.00    15:05:51        00030154455TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,420 355.60    15:09:00        00030154515TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          479 355.20    15:16:03        00030154675TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          123 354.60    15:18:03        00030154691TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          407 354.60    15:18:03        00030154692TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          183 354.40    15:24:04        00030154734TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          549 354.40    15:24:04        00030154735TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          342 354.40    15:24:04        00030154736TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          500 354.00    15:30:55        00030154799TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          990 354.00    15:34:37        00030154875TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          506 353.80    15:43:01        00030155013TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             353.80    15:49:11        00030155316TRDU0    XLON 
57 
 
 
                                             353.80    15:49:11        00030155317TRDU0    XLON 
73 
 
 
                                          428 353.80    15:49:11        00030155318TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          517 353.40    15:52:06        00030155391TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          493 353.40    15:52:06        00030155392TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          118 353.40    15:52:06        00030155393TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          368 353.40    15:52:06        00030155394TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          537 352.80    15:53:40        00030155400TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          489 352.60    16:01:11        00030155454TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          408 352.40    16:01:53        00030155461TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             352.40    16:01:53        00030155462TRDU0    XLON 
91 
 
 
                                          540 353.00    16:12:50        00030155533TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          329 353.00    16:16:04        00030155569TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              353.00    16:16:04        00030155570TRDU0    XLON 
2 
 
 
                                          124 353.00    16:16:04        00030155571TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             353.00    16:16:04        00030155572TRDU0    XLON 
50 
 
 
                                          484 353.20    16:19:34        00030155604TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          506 353.20    16:20:15        00030155607TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,900 353.20    16:20:15        00030155608TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          937 353.00    16:29:13        00030155695TRDU0    XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  402223 
EQS News ID:  2199342 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2199342&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
