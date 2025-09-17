Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      367.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      348.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      357.8085p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,607,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,439,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 357.8085

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                          190 366.80    09:03:07        00030149175TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          600 366.80    09:03:07        00030149176TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          750 366.80    09:03:07        00030149177TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          600 366.80    09:03:07        00030149178TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,350 366.80    09:03:07        00030149179TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          190 366.80    09:03:07        00030149180TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          560 366.80    09:03:07        00030149181TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          384 366.80    09:03:07        00030149182TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          535 365.80    09:03:07        00030149183TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          190 364.20    09:07:17        00030149188TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          297 367.40    09:14:37        00030149230TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          308 367.40    09:14:37        00030149231TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          668 367.60    09:21:09        00030149271TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          572 367.40    09:21:09        00030149272TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          822 366.40    09:29:04        00030149291TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          193 366.40    09:29:04        00030149292TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          506 366.40    09:46:38        00030149382TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          485 366.20    09:46:38        00030149383TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          491 364.80    09:56:55        00030149494TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          516 364.60    10:02:00        00030149510TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          513 364.60    10:02:00        00030149511TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          497 363.20    10:39:56        00030149712TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,000 363.20    10:39:56        00030149713TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          108 363.20    10:39:56        00030149714TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,368 363.20    10:39:56        00030149715TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          478 362.60    10:47:17        00030149786TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          479 362.00    11:11:45        00030149973TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          171 361.80    11:18:49        00030150006TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          229 361.80    11:18:49        00030150007TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          481 361.80    11:24:50        00030150013TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          106 362.80    11:32:25        00030150024TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          406 362.80    11:32:25        00030150025TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              362.80    11:39:52        00030150043TRDU0    XLON 
6 
 
 
                                          129 361.80    11:39:52        00030150044TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          962 361.80    11:39:52        00030150045TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          464 361.00    11:39:55        00030150046TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          574 360.60    11:49:55        00030150076TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          500 360.40    11:55:03        00030150084TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          532 362.20    12:13:36        00030150205TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          538 362.20    12:13:36        00030150206TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          329 361.60    12:34:24        00030150275TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          933 361.00    12:34:29        00030150276TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          106 361.20    12:51:22        00030150322TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          150 361.20    12:52:53        00030150330TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          329 361.20    12:52:53        00030150331TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             361.20    12:52:53        00030150332TRDU0    XLON 
74 
 
 
                                       1,512 360.80    13:03:41        00030150353TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          483 360.80    13:03:41        00030150354TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          495 360.60    13:19:49        00030150396TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          488 360.60    13:19:49        00030150397TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          497 359.60    13:26:56        00030150425TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          502 360.60    13:32:01        00030150433TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          485 360.40    13:48:10        00030150479TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          579 360.40    13:48:10        00030150480TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,017 360.40    13:50:38        00030150489TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          510 357.80    13:55:41        00030150519TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          516 357.20    13:59:38        00030150545TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          521 355.20    14:10:30        00030150599TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          511 355.00    14:10:30        00030150600TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          589 353.80    14:16:52        00030150650TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          543 353.40    14:24:00        00030150699TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,103 353.00    14:31:07        00030150755TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          252 350.60    14:42:11        00030150815TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          266 350.60    14:42:11        00030150816TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          371 350.60    14:45:14        00030150829TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          133 350.60    14:45:14        00030150830TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          478 350.60    14:48:37        00030150847TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             350.60    14:48:37        00030150848TRDU0    XLON 
87 
 
 
                                       1,598 351.20    14:51:30        00030150865TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,086 350.00    15:00:23        00030150945TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          566 349.60    15:02:00        00030150958TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          552 349.60    15:09:42        00030151021TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          562 349.60    15:09:42        00030151022TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          504 349.00    15:13:00        00030151097TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          508 348.40    15:20:07        00030151176TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          487 348.40    15:20:07        00030151177TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          561 348.40    15:33:44        00030151332TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          508 348.60    15:36:05        00030151346TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          389 349.00    15:38:12        00030151382TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          550 349.00    15:38:12        00030151383TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          123 349.00    15:38:12        00030151384TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          492 348.00    15:43:10        00030151413TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          572 350.40    15:48:02        00030151457TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          583 350.00    15:49:35        00030151461TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          556 350.80    15:57:13        00030151534TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          575 350.20    16:02:09        00030151596TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          565 350.20    16:02:09        00030151597TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          580 349.80    16:03:06        00030151602TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          207 350.40    16:14:57        00030151804TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          906 350.40    16:14:57        00030151805TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          483 350.40    16:14:57        00030151806TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          316 350.20    16:14:57        00030151807TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          176 350.20    16:14:58        00030151808TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          604 350.20    16:18:10        00030151854TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          537 350.20    16:18:10        00030151855TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          497 350.20    16:20:27        00030151899TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          433 350.20    16:24:10        00030151933TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             350.20    16:24:10        00030151934TRDU0    XLON 
46 
 
 
                                          271 350.00    16:24:13        00030151936TRDU0    XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401992 
EQS News ID:  2198400 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198400&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
