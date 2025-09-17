Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 17-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 367.60p Highest price paid per share: 348.00p Lowest price paid per share: 357.8085p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,607,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,439,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 357.8085

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 190 366.80 09:03:07 00030149175TRDU0 XLON 600 366.80 09:03:07 00030149176TRDU0 XLON 750 366.80 09:03:07 00030149177TRDU0 XLON 600 366.80 09:03:07 00030149178TRDU0 XLON 1,350 366.80 09:03:07 00030149179TRDU0 XLON 190 366.80 09:03:07 00030149180TRDU0 XLON 560 366.80 09:03:07 00030149181TRDU0 XLON 384 366.80 09:03:07 00030149182TRDU0 XLON 535 365.80 09:03:07 00030149183TRDU0 XLON 190 364.20 09:07:17 00030149188TRDU0 XLON 297 367.40 09:14:37 00030149230TRDU0 XLON 308 367.40 09:14:37 00030149231TRDU0 XLON 668 367.60 09:21:09 00030149271TRDU0 XLON 572 367.40 09:21:09 00030149272TRDU0 XLON 822 366.40 09:29:04 00030149291TRDU0 XLON 193 366.40 09:29:04 00030149292TRDU0 XLON 506 366.40 09:46:38 00030149382TRDU0 XLON 485 366.20 09:46:38 00030149383TRDU0 XLON 491 364.80 09:56:55 00030149494TRDU0 XLON 516 364.60 10:02:00 00030149510TRDU0 XLON 513 364.60 10:02:00 00030149511TRDU0 XLON 497 363.20 10:39:56 00030149712TRDU0 XLON 1,000 363.20 10:39:56 00030149713TRDU0 XLON 108 363.20 10:39:56 00030149714TRDU0 XLON 1,368 363.20 10:39:56 00030149715TRDU0 XLON 478 362.60 10:47:17 00030149786TRDU0 XLON 479 362.00 11:11:45 00030149973TRDU0 XLON 171 361.80 11:18:49 00030150006TRDU0 XLON 229 361.80 11:18:49 00030150007TRDU0 XLON 481 361.80 11:24:50 00030150013TRDU0 XLON 106 362.80 11:32:25 00030150024TRDU0 XLON 406 362.80 11:32:25 00030150025TRDU0 XLON 362.80 11:39:52 00030150043TRDU0 XLON 6 129 361.80 11:39:52 00030150044TRDU0 XLON 962 361.80 11:39:52 00030150045TRDU0 XLON 464 361.00 11:39:55 00030150046TRDU0 XLON 574 360.60 11:49:55 00030150076TRDU0 XLON 500 360.40 11:55:03 00030150084TRDU0 XLON 532 362.20 12:13:36 00030150205TRDU0 XLON 538 362.20 12:13:36 00030150206TRDU0 XLON 329 361.60 12:34:24 00030150275TRDU0 XLON 933 361.00 12:34:29 00030150276TRDU0 XLON 106 361.20 12:51:22 00030150322TRDU0 XLON 150 361.20 12:52:53 00030150330TRDU0 XLON 329 361.20 12:52:53 00030150331TRDU0 XLON 361.20 12:52:53 00030150332TRDU0 XLON 74 1,512 360.80 13:03:41 00030150353TRDU0 XLON 483 360.80 13:03:41 00030150354TRDU0 XLON 495 360.60 13:19:49 00030150396TRDU0 XLON 488 360.60 13:19:49 00030150397TRDU0 XLON 497 359.60 13:26:56 00030150425TRDU0 XLON 502 360.60 13:32:01 00030150433TRDU0 XLON 485 360.40 13:48:10 00030150479TRDU0 XLON 579 360.40 13:48:10 00030150480TRDU0 XLON 1,017 360.40 13:50:38 00030150489TRDU0 XLON 510 357.80 13:55:41 00030150519TRDU0 XLON 516 357.20 13:59:38 00030150545TRDU0 XLON 521 355.20 14:10:30 00030150599TRDU0 XLON 511 355.00 14:10:30 00030150600TRDU0 XLON 589 353.80 14:16:52 00030150650TRDU0 XLON 543 353.40 14:24:00 00030150699TRDU0 XLON 1,103 353.00 14:31:07 00030150755TRDU0 XLON 252 350.60 14:42:11 00030150815TRDU0 XLON 266 350.60 14:42:11 00030150816TRDU0 XLON 371 350.60 14:45:14 00030150829TRDU0 XLON 133 350.60 14:45:14 00030150830TRDU0 XLON 478 350.60 14:48:37 00030150847TRDU0 XLON 350.60 14:48:37 00030150848TRDU0 XLON 87 1,598 351.20 14:51:30 00030150865TRDU0 XLON 1,086 350.00 15:00:23 00030150945TRDU0 XLON 566 349.60 15:02:00 00030150958TRDU0 XLON 552 349.60 15:09:42 00030151021TRDU0 XLON 562 349.60 15:09:42 00030151022TRDU0 XLON 504 349.00 15:13:00 00030151097TRDU0 XLON 508 348.40 15:20:07 00030151176TRDU0 XLON 487 348.40 15:20:07 00030151177TRDU0 XLON 561 348.40 15:33:44 00030151332TRDU0 XLON 508 348.60 15:36:05 00030151346TRDU0 XLON 389 349.00 15:38:12 00030151382TRDU0 XLON 550 349.00 15:38:12 00030151383TRDU0 XLON 123 349.00 15:38:12 00030151384TRDU0 XLON 492 348.00 15:43:10 00030151413TRDU0 XLON 572 350.40 15:48:02 00030151457TRDU0 XLON 583 350.00 15:49:35 00030151461TRDU0 XLON 556 350.80 15:57:13 00030151534TRDU0 XLON 575 350.20 16:02:09 00030151596TRDU0 XLON 565 350.20 16:02:09 00030151597TRDU0 XLON 580 349.80 16:03:06 00030151602TRDU0 XLON 207 350.40 16:14:57 00030151804TRDU0 XLON 906 350.40 16:14:57 00030151805TRDU0 XLON 483 350.40 16:14:57 00030151806TRDU0 XLON 316 350.20 16:14:57 00030151807TRDU0 XLON 176 350.20 16:14:58 00030151808TRDU0 XLON 604 350.20 16:18:10 00030151854TRDU0 XLON 537 350.20 16:18:10 00030151855TRDU0 XLON 497 350.20 16:20:27 00030151899TRDU0 XLON 433 350.20 16:24:10 00030151933TRDU0 XLON 350.20 16:24:10 00030151934TRDU0 XLON 46 271 350.00 16:24:13 00030151936TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 401992 EQS News ID: 2198400 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198400&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)