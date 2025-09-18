Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
NETMARBLE'S NEW COLLECTIBLE RPG SEVEN KNIGHTS RE:BIRTH, CELEBRATES OFFICIAL GRAND LAUNCH WITH EXCLUSIVE EVENTS

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, has officially launched Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, its newest collectible RPG, globally on both mobile and PC platforms. Players can download the game via Google Play and the App Store for mobile version and through the official brand website for PC.


At launch, players of Seven Knights Re:BIRTH can collect and nurture over 120 heroes and more than 30 pets. They can also enjoy a variety of content such as Arena, Guild War, Raids, and more, beyond the main Adventure mode.

To celebrate the grand launch, a range of exciting events is now underway:

  • Daily Check-In Event: Rewards users with valuable in-game items, such as Gold, Key Chests, Rubies, and more. One Legendary Hero is guaranteed every 10 days of checking in.
  • New Adventure Buff & Check-In Events: Buffs are provided to help new players settle in, boosting the drop rates for heroes, gold, and equipment when playing Adventure mode. New Adventure Check-In Event will offer Tickets, Rank Up Materials, Gold, and more.
  • Rate Up Summon Event: Newly joined players can participate in a limited-time rate up summon event featuring the Legendary Hero "Teo."

Additional launch events are also currently running, with full details available on the official forum.

Seven Knights is Netmarble's flagship IP that has surpassed 100 million cumulative downloads and has received immense love and support from fans around the world. The original title, launched in October 2015, was globally acclaimed for its dynamic visuals, strategic gameplay, and the joy of collecting and nurturing over 500 unique characters.

Seven Knights Re:BIRTH inherits the key elements of the original - including its story, characters, combat systems, and core mechanics - while enhancing the gameplay experience with modern gameplay features and the latest trends. The game officially launched in Korea on May 15, 2025 and made a strong debut, reaching the number one spot on the App Store's "Top Free Games" chart (in Korea) within just seven hours. It also topped both Google Play and the App Store's "Top Revenue Games" charts in Korea within five days of release.

More details on Seven Knights Re:BIRTH are available on the official website. Fans can also stay up-to-date with the latest information on the game by following official social channels on Facebook and YouTube.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower of God: New World, Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773892/250826_SKRE_Global______1920x1080_EN.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netmarbles-new-collectible-rpg-seven-knights-rebirth-celebrates-official-grand-launch-with-exclusive-events-302557144.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
