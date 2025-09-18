Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a pioneer in health and safety, and rapid response technologies, today announced it has signed a Canadian distribution agreement with NIRLAB SA ("NIRLAB AG" or "NIRLAB"), a Swiss innovator in near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy for on-site substance analysis. The agreement was executed on September 2, 2025, and grants Safe Supply rights to exclusively distribute NIRLAB's handheld drug-identification technology to Indigenous communities and reserves across Canada, for a 6 month period.

Under the agreement, Safe Supply will deploy and support NIRLAB's NIRLIGHT handheld analyzer and narcotics software stack (NIRApp, NIRWeb, NIRCloud), providing training, customer support, and localized distribution for Indigenous partners. The NIRLIGHT device is designed for on-site analysis, offers non-destructive spectral scanning, and integrates with iOS/Android for instant results-capabilities that can strengthen community-level drug checking alongside existing tools.

NIRLAB's portable platform combines handheld NIR spectroscopy with cloud-based software to deliver rapid, non-destructive, point-of-care screening that can identify up to three compounds in a mixture within seconds, with results displayed via a mobile app and managed through secure web tools. Field deployments in health and safety, and law-enforcement settings highlight its usability for powders, crystals, tablets, and plant material.

Key capabilities for community deployment are as follows:

Rapid, non-destructive screening with results in seconds via mobile app (iOS/Android).

Identification and purity quantification of up to three substances per sample (including active drugs and common cutting agents).

Handheld, battery-powered NIRLIGHT analyzer designed for field use; data management and mapping via NIRWeb/NIRCloud.

"This agreement expands the toolkit available to Indigenous communities," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Supply. "We've been working with First Nations partners to deliver fentanyl test strips; adding NIRLAB's handheld technology enables faster, field-based identification that can support safer decision-making in community, on-reserve, rural, and remote settings."

"We're proud to partner with Safe Supply to make our platform accessible where it can have significant impact," said Matteo Delbrück, co-CEO, NIRLAB AG. "Our goal is to put reliable, easy-to-use analytical tools in the hands of those facing the toxic drug crisis on the front lines."

"Canada's toxic drug crisis is claiming lives across the country. After 34 years in policing, much of it combating organized crime and drugs, I know enforcement alone cannot solve this. Communities need practical, frontline tools that can detect dangerous substances before tragedy strikes. When used alongside fentanyl test strips and confirmatory lab testing, a handheld, non-destructive analyzer that delivers reliable, near instant readings puts the right tool in the right hands at the right moment, enabling evidence based decisions and safer outcomes. Safe Supply is helping lead the way by getting innovative, accessible technology to the front lines, including Indigenous partners who have asked for faster, practical drug checking solutions." Said Raf Souccar, RCMP Deputy Commissioner (Ret'd), Chairman of the Board of Safe Supply.

By combining Safe Supply's health and safety delivery track record and Indigenous partnerships with NIRLAB's proven NIR technology, this agreement strengthens multi-layer protection against the toxic drug supply while complementing Safe Supply's wholly-owned subsidiary, Safety Strips Tech Corp., and their product line for presumptive fentanyl and drink-spiking detection.

About NIRLAB SA

NIRLAB SA is a Swiss spin-off from the Forensic Institute of the University of Lausanne that develops handheld near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy solutions for on-site identification and quantification of substances. Its NIRLIGHT analyzer, paired with a cloud-based mobile and web app, brings high precision labs to the field and enables rapid decision making based on trustable data in drug checking and law-enforcement contexts internationally.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a publicly traded company building and backing innovations in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through acquisitions, partnerships, and growth capital, the Company assembles a diversified portfolio that leverages data, science, and digital platforms to improve access and outcomes at scale. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs. Its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Safety Strips Tech Corp. and Drug Lab 118 Ltd., develop proprietary rapid-testing technologies-such as single-use presumptive fentanyl and drink-spiking detection products.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

