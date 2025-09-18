NextCell Pharma AB: NextCell Pharma AB announces CFO transition

NextCell Pharma AB ("NextCell" or the "Company") today announces that the Company's CFO, Patrik Fagerholm, has decided to step down to take on a new assignment. Patrik will remain in his role throughout the notice period to ensure a smooth transition. The recruitment process to identify a successor for the CFO position has been initiated.

What was initially intended as a one-year interim solution developed into four years of close collaboration, during which Patrik played a central role in building NextCell Pharma AB into a group comprising the subsidiaries Cellaviva and QVance.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Patrik for his dedication and valuable contributions over the years. His efforts have been both more extensive and longer-lasting than originally planned, and we wish him every success in his future career," says Mathias Svahn, CEO of NextCell Pharma.

About NextCell Pharma AB

NextCell Pharma is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing ProTrans, a patent-protected platform based on allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) from umbilical cord tissue. Using a proprietary selection algorithm, ProTrans delivers optimised cell tailored to specific indications. In type 1 diabetes, a single infusion has been shown to preserve insulin production and delay disease progression for at least five years. A Phase III trial is planned to commence upon securing a commercial partner. ProTrans is also being evaluated for other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. NextCell's subsidiaries include Cellaviva, Scandinavia's largest private stem cell bank, and QVance, the Nordic region's first dedicated provider of quality services for developers of advanced therapies.