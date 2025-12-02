NextCell Pharma AB: NextCell initiates collaboration with OptiCell - strengthening its cell-handling operations

NextCell Pharma AB ("NextCell" or "the Company") has entered into a collaboration agreement with OptiCell Solutions AB ("OptiCell") regarding the handling, freezing, storage, and transport of cell products used for research and development. The collaboration enables NextCell to further leverage its existing infrastructure and expertise in advanced cell handling, also beyond its own clinical projects.

"The collaboration with OptiCell fits perfectly into our daily operations. We utilise existing staff and equipment within NextCell and will also purchase services from our subsidiaries QVance and Cellaviva," says Mathias Svahn, CEO of NextCell Pharma AB.

Under the agreement, OptiCell is responsible for donor and customer relations, including planning and managing the apheresis operations at its clinic in Huddinge (Novum Labs). NextCell is responsible for cell handling, freezing, storage, and logistics.

Through this collaboration, NextCell takes another step toward establishing itself as a broader player in the cell therapy value chain - from donor to finished product. The revenue generated from these services also provides a welcome contribution to the ongoing development of ProTrans, the Company's lead drug candidate for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

"The collaboration with NextCell Pharma allows us to achieve more advanced cell management and increase flexibility in delivering high-quality cell products for cell and gene therapies," says Jarmo Henriksson, CEO of OptiCell Solutions AB.

About OptiCell Solutions

OptiCell Solutions AB, founded in 2024, specialises in apheresis collection for cell and gene therapy (CGT). Using advanced apheresis technology, the company can collect large quantities of specific donor cells, helping accelerate the development of next-generation therapies. OptiCell also provides therapeutic apheresis services to the healthcare sector. The company is located near Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge and works to strengthen the availability of cells that are essential for cutting-edge research and life-saving treatments. OptiCell has a strong ethical foundation, deep technical expertise, and a commitment to supporting the development of more effective and patient-centred therapies.

For more information about NextCell Pharma, please contact

Mathias Svahn, CEO

Tel: +46 8 735 5595

E-mail: info@nextcellpharma.com

Certified Adviser

The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

RedEye AB is assigned as Certified Adviser.

About NextCell Pharma AB

NextCell Pharma is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing ProTrans, a patent-protected platform based on allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) from umbilical cord tissue. Using a proprietary selection algorithm, ProTrans delivers optimised cell tailored to specific indications. In type 1 diabetes, a single infusion has been shown to preserve insulin production and delay disease progression for at least five years. A Phase III trial is planned to commence upon securing a commercial partner. ProTrans is also being evaluated for other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. NextCell's subsidiaries include Cellaviva, Scandinavia's largest private stem cell bank, and QVance, the Nordic region's first dedicated provider of quality services for developers of advanced therapies.