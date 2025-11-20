NextCell Pharma AB: NextCell Pharma appoints Eric Gustafsson as new CFO

NextCell Pharma AB ("NextCell" or "the Company") today announces the appointment of Eric Gustafsson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With extensive experience in leading financial transformations and industrial expansion phases within the pharmaceutical industry, Eric brings both strategic and operational expertise that will further strengthen NextCell's continued growth and development.

Eric Gustafsson has a master's degree in economics and finance and a broad and versatile experience in finance, manufacturing and business development from the international CDMO and pharmaceutical industries. He has held several senior positions within Recipharm, including General Manager, Interim CFO for part of the European business that was divested to a new owner, and as Senior Commercial Manager in Recipharm's OSD segment. Prior to that, he has held leading financial roles at Cobra Biologics, among others. Earlier in his career, he worked in auditing at KPMG.

His experience covers both strategic and operational responsibilities across manufacturing, finance, M&A and commercial development. With a deep understanding of regulated environments, quality requirements and complex production flows, Eric is well positioned to contribute to NextCell's continued growth and transition toward industrial scale operations.

"Eric has an exceptional breadth, combining financial rigour with hands-on operational experience from manufacturing and business development within the CDMO sector. This is exactly the kind of profile we need as NextCell enters its next phase of increased industrial maturity and international expansion," says Mathias Svahn, CEO of NextCell Pharma AB.

Eric will assume his position on 15 December 2025, succeeding Patrik Fagerholm, who is leaving the company for a new role outside the group.

For more information about NextCell Pharma, please contact

Mathias Svahn, CEO

Tel: +46 8 735 5595

E-mail: info@nextcellpharma.com

Websites:

NextCell Pharma AB: www.nextcellpharma.com

Cellaviva Sverige: www.cellaviva.se

Cellaviva Danmark: www.cellaviva.dk

QVance AB: www.qvance.se

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/15255207/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NextCellPharma

Certified Adviser

The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

RedEye AB is assigned as Certified Adviser.

About NextCell Pharma AB

NextCell Pharma is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing ProTrans, a patent-protected platform based on allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) from umbilical cord tissue. Using a proprietary selection algorithm, ProTrans delivers optimised cell tailored to specific indications. In type 1 diabetes, a single infusion has been shown to preserve insulin production and delay disease progression for at least five years. A Phase III trial is planned to commence upon securing a commercial partner. ProTrans is also being evaluated for other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. NextCell's subsidiaries include Cellaviva, Scandinavia's largest private stem cell bank, and QVance, the Nordic region's first dedicated provider of quality services for developers of advanced therapies.