NextCell Pharma AB: NextCell Pharma publishes its Interim Report 4 2024/2025

NextCell Pharma AB (publ) (NXTCL or NextCell) publishes its Interim Report 4 for the period June 1, 2025 - August 31, 2025. The report is available on the company's website: https://www.nextcellpharma.com/en/investorsfinancial-report. NextCells share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "NXTCL". The amount in brackets refers to the corresponding period in the previous year.. Please note that the Company's financial year is now 1 January - 31 December. This means that for the year 2025, this Q4 report will be followed by a Year-end report at the end of February 2026, covering the period September-December 2025.

Fourth Quarter (2025-06-01 to 2025-08-31)

Operating income amounted to 2,522 (1,696) TSEK, of which Cellaviva contributed 2,600 (1,643) TSEK.

Net sales amounted to 2,600 (1,643) TSEK.

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -8,481 (-13,249) TSEK.

Earnings per share* were -0.08 (-0.22) SEK.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 38,723 (49,970) TSEK.

Equity ratio** amounted to 86 (83) percent.

Twelve Months (2024-09-01 to 2025-08-31)

Operating income amounted to 11,065 (11,278) TSEK, of which Cellaviva contributed 10,937 (10,665) TSEK.

Net sales amounted to 10,937 (10,665) TSEK.

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -34,992 (-41,960) TSEK.

Earnings per share* were -0.46 (-1.03) SEK.

*Earnings per share: Net result for the period divided by the average number of shares. The average number of shares for the fourth quarter of 2024/2025: 109,746,641 (59,979,085) shares. The average number of shares for the first twelve months of 2024/2025: 76,412,199 (40,814,386) shares. The number of shares in NextCell as of 31 August 2025: 111,392,959 (73,091,327) shares.

**Equity ratio: Shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets.

Significant events and news during the fourth quarter

At the beginning of June, the Company announced the outcome of the exercise of TO2 and resolved on directed share issues to guarantors, Through the exercise of the Warrants and the Directed Issue, the Company will receive a total of approximately SEK 36.6 million before deduction of issue costs. Furthermore, the Board of Directors has resolved on a set-off issue of 1,742,100 shares to the guarantors for payment of the guarantee fee.



The Company announced in early June that all patients in the ongoing ProTrans-Young clinical study had been treated. A milestone that marks the completion of dosing in the company's largest clinical study to date. ProTrans-Young is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the company's lead cell therapy candidate, ProTrans, for the treatment of children and adolescents with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes.Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT).



In Mid-July the company summoned to an Extraordinary General Meeting in order to change the company's fiscal year to be aligned with the calendar year.

At the end of August, NextCell announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting had resolved to amend the Articles of Association to reschedule the financial year to be 1 January - 31st December.

Significant events and news after the reporting period

At the beginning of September, NextCell announced that the company's CFO Patrik Fagerholm is leaving his position and that the recruitment process to find a replacement has begun.

About NextCell Pharma AB

NextCell Pharma is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing ProTrans, a patent-protected platform based on allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) from umbilical cord tissue. Using a proprietary selection algorithm, ProTrans delivers optimised cell tailored to specific indications. In type 1 diabetes, a single infusion has been shown to preserve insulin production and delay disease progression for at least five years. A Phase III trial is planned to commence upon securing a commercial partner. ProTrans is also being evaluated for other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. NextCell's subsidiaries include Cellaviva, Scandinavia's largest private stem cell bank, and QVance, the Nordic region's first dedicated provider of quality services for developers of advanced therapies.