Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Make Major Breakthrough in Laser Shield Anti-Drone "LSAD" System

LSAD achieves significant milestone by successfully neutralizing active drone in field tests

LSAD named a finalist for the prestigious Critical Technology Challenge at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit and Expo - the nation's premier defense innovation event

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and material processing applications, together with its defense partner Fonon Technologies ("FTI"), today announced a significant milestone in the development of the Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) System.

Key Investment Highlights:

Successful live drone neutralization - System proven effective in real-world conditions

Next step towards commercialization - Moving to extended range testing phase

Massive market opportunity - Counter-drone market projected to reach $8.5B by 2030

Strong government tailwinds - Aligned with Trump Administration's drone dominance initiative

Elite industry recognition - Selected for nation's top defense innovation summit

Bryan Lee, Vice President of FTI, emphasized the breakthrough's significance:

"We've crossed a critical threshold…our LSAD system has successfully neutralized a live hostile drone in field conditions. This isn't theoretical anymore. Every successful test brings us closer to a potential selection by our military, government agencies and allied partners who desperately need this capability. The drone threat is exploding globally, and we're developing what could be the definitive solution. When operational, LSAD is designed to deliver a lethal, mobile, mission-critical defense system that can rapidly deploy anywhere threats emerge. This technology has the potential to become essential infrastructure for military bases, critical facilities and homeland security operations worldwide."

Building on earlier proof-of-concept success, the LSAD has now successfully neutralized an active drone during short-range field tests, marking a crucial step towards becoming a viable defense technology. The companies are now preparing for extended range trials at a certified counter-drone testing facility, positioning them closer to what could become a transformative revenue opportunity in the rapidly expanding defense market.

Accelerating Toward Major Market Opportunity

LPC and FTI are rapidly advancing LSAD development with the goal of accelerating operational readiness and commercial deployment. Current discussions with defense contractors and military partners are focused on integrating the system with existing defense platforms and next-generation weapons programs, potentially opening multiple revenue streams.

Testing and Military Readiness

LPC and FTI are systematically advancing LSAD through staged evaluations designed to prove:

Scalability for various threat environments

Rapid deployment capabilities for emergency response

Seamless integration with current military defense systems

Extended range effectiveness at certified testing facilities

Strategic Partnership Expansion

To enhance LSAD's capabilities and market position, the companies are actively in discussions with:

Defense contractors for accelerated development and military integration

Technology providers specializing in radar and AI-based target acquisition systems

Leading aerospace research facilities for advanced testing and validation

This multi-partner approach positions LSAD as a comprehensive solution rather than a standalone product, potentially increasing its value proposition and market adoption.

Riding the Wave of National Security Priorities

Counter-drone technology has become a critical national security priority.

Federal Leadership Commitment:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently warned that "the threats we face today from hostile drones grow by the day," as the Pentagon launched Joint Interagency Task Force 401 to unify anti-drone efforts

President Trump's executive orders - "Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty" and "Unleashing American Drone Dominance" - established national policy to strengthen airspace protection and scale up U.S. counter-drone technology

Department of Homeland Security has outlined a $100 million Counter-UAS acquisition program, including planned deployments along the border, highlighting the massive federal investment in this space

These initiatives demonstrate the federal government is "removing regulatory barriers and directing federal agencies to prioritize U.S.-manufactured drones, secure our supply chains and promote American leadership in production." This policy environment strongly favors American companies like LPC and Fonon developing advanced counter-drone solutions.

Elite Industry Recognition - Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit

Adding to the momentum, LSAD has been named a finalist for the Drone Dominance Innovation Challenge, which directly aligns with President Trump's Executive Order to "ensure continued American leadership in the development, commercialization, and export of unmanned aircraft systems."

All finalists will pitch live at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit taking place November 19-21, 2025, in National Harbor, MD, providing LSAD with a high-profile platform to demonstrate its capabilities to key decision-makers and potential customers.

This is "the nation's premier defense innovation event, connecting top dual-use solution providers with top military, industry and investment leadership" and represents "the nation's largest innovation matchmaking program aligned with national technology priorities and federal funding opportunities."

Why This Matters for Investors:

Elite audience : The summit brings together representatives from AFWERX, SpaceWERX, and other key defense innovation units to "discuss innovation priorities, partnership opportunities, and emerging defense technologies"

Massive funding access : Attendees can "connect directly with over $4 billion in early stage funding" through SBIR/STTR programs

Strategic positioning : Being selected demonstrates that LSAD is viewed as a priority technology by defense leadership

Accelerated partnerships: The summit environment is designed to fast-track commercial relationships with defense contractors

Industry leaders have called TechConnect's Innovation Summit "one of a very small number of 'must attend' events on the defense calendar.

Media Coverage

An interview with FTI VP, Bryan Lee about FTI and LPC's DefenseTech technology will be aired on New to the Street on:

Fox Business - Friday, September 19 at 10:30 pm PT

Bloomberg TV - Saturday September 26 at 6:30 pm EST

An interview with Lee about the LSAD will be aired on New to the Street on:

Fox Business - Friday, September 26 at 10:30 pm PT

Bloomberg TV - Saturday September 27 at 6:30 pm EST

Also see additional New to The Street coverage: Laser-Driven Defense Innovation - FTI & Laser Photonics - YouTube

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. The company is disrupting the $46 billion sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications.

Laser Photonics' next-generation laser technologies address numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with traditional methods, earning recognition as an industry leader with a brand synonymous with quality, technology, and innovation.

Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers across aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear, and space-exploration industries utilize Laser Photonics' unique systems.

For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the 10-K filed with the SEC for 2024. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations. The LSAD development program represents an ongoing research and development effort in counter-drone technology. While the companies have achieved certain testing milestones, significant development work remains before any commercial applications could be realized. Success in development does not guarantee market acceptance, military adoption, or commercial revenue.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-and-fonon-technologies-make-major-breakthrough-in-lase-1075234