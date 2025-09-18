Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214
18.09.25
0,023 Euro
-4,13 % -0,001
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
Metacon AB: Metacon selected as supplier in Romanian hydrogen project for a 7.5 MW electrolysis plant worth EUR 7.1 million

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon has been selected as a supplier in a hydrogen project for a 7.5 MW electrolysis plant for Elektra Power SRL, Romania (Elektra). The transaction requires that the customary project contract is drawn up and signed, a work that will soon start together with the customer. The contract value is approximately EUR 7.1 million (corresponding to approximately SEK 77.8 million at today's exchange rate).

The plant will utilize pressurized alkaline electrolyzers supplied in collaboration with Metacon's partner PERIC Hydrogen Technology based in Handan, China, along with certain auxiliary equipment.

"I am very pleased to announce this first contract award for Metacon on the Romanian market. This is another proof of trust in Metacon's ability to provide proven and cost-effective hydrogen production solutions for customers in different places and with varying requirements. I'm very much looking forward to collaborating with an energy pioneer like the Elektra Group in this project," says Christer Wikner, President & CEO of Metacon.

"We continue to see strong future potential for green hydrogen and hydrogen applications in Romania as part of the future energy and fuel mix. We are pleased to team up with Metacon in this green hydrogen project," comments Dan Oproescu, Managing Director of Elektra.

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, on 18 Sep 2025 at 14:36 CEST.

For more information, please contact: Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, info@metacon.com

About Elektra Power

The Elektra Power team brings together professionals with experience in Romania's energy industry, previously involved in EPCC companies and in major electrification, renewable energy, oil, and gas projects. Currently, they are focusing their expertise on the development of projects in the renewable energy sector.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. Within the Electrolysis business unit and in close collaboration with world-leading PERIC Hydrogen Technology, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for small- to large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area in clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology, which generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol or ammonia. The development of Metacon's reforming products takes place within the wholly-owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece with a focus on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For more information, see:
www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/metacon-ab/r/metacon-selected-as-supplier-in-romanian-hydrogen-project-for-a-7-5-mw-electrolysis-plant-worth-eur-,c4236683

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17030/4236683/3676424.pdf

PM Metacon Elektra en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacon-selected-as-supplier-in-romanian-hydrogen-project-for-a-7-5-mw-electrolysis-plant-worth-eur-7-1-million-302560524.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
