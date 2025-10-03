Anzeige
Anzeige

WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Metacon AB: Metacon completes the 7,5 MW hydrogen project contract with Elektra worth EUR 7.1 million

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon communicated on 18 September 2025 that it had been selected as a supplier in a hydrogen project for a 7.5 MW electrolysis plant for Elektra Power SRL, Romania (Elektra). The main contract package has now been finally signed by both parties. The contract value is approximately EUR 7.1 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 78,1 million at today's exchange rate.

"I am pleased to be able to announce finalisation of this important entry contract in Romania with the regional energy leader Elektra." commented Christer Wikner, CEO and President, Metacon.

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, on 3 Oct 2025 at 14:05 CET.

For more information, please contact: Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, info@metacon.com

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. Within the Electrolysis business unit and in close collaboration with world-leading PERIC Hydrogen Technology, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for small- to large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area in clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology, which generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol or ammonia. The development of Metacon's reforming products takes place within the wholly-owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece with a focus on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For more information, see:
www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/metacon-ab/r/metacon-completes-the-7-5-mw-hydrogen-project-contract-with-elektra-worth-eur-7-1-million,c4245272

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17030/4245272/3703999.pdf

PM Metacon Elektra 2 en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacon-completes-the-7-5-mw-hydrogen-project-contract-with-elektra-worth-eur-7-1-million-302574757.html

