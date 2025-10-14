Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Boom 2025: Jetzt im Fokus der NATO-Partner - weitere Kursfantasie nach dieser Einladung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Frankfurt
14.10.25 | 08:38
0,053 Euro
-18,74 % -0,012
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0460,05916:55
PR Newswire
14.10.2025 15:30 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metacon AB: Metacon acquires Hynion Sweden's bankruptcy estate

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon has acquired significant parts of Hynion Sverige AB's (Hynion) bankruptcy estate. The assets include several new, high-quality components for hydrogen refueling stations under construction in Sweden, originally procured for approximately SEK 67 M. The purchase price amounts to SEK 3.5 M.

On May 19, 2025, Hynion Sverige AB, the Swedish part of the Norwegian listed company Hynion AS, announced that it had filed for bankruptcy. Metacon has now acquired selected assets from the subsequent bankruptcy estate. Metacon is already active in the hydrogen refueling station market with various projects under construction. The acquisition gives Metacon the opportunity to cost-effectively complement any needs in existing projects including aftermarket, as well as to use the components in future projects. In addition, financing the acquisition is possible through planned resale of individual components.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of these assets which will provide us with opportunities for highly efficient use of high-quality components in both existing and future projects. After several years of relatively slow development, we are now seeing several signs that the market is taking shape and an increasing need for both fossil-free hydrogen and tank infrastructure for the transport sector," said Christer Wikner, President & CEO, Metacon.

For more information, please contact:
Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, info@metacon.com

This report contains information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 14, 2025 at. 15:00 CEST.

About Metacon AB (publ):

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. Within the Electrolysis business unit and in close collaboration with world-leading PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area in clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology, which generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products takes place within the wholly-owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece with a focus on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For more information, see:
www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/metacon-ab/r/metacon-acquires-hynion-sweden-s-bankruptcy-estate,c4250167

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17030/4250167/3721973.pdf

PM Metacon Hynion 2025-10-14 EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacon-acquires-hynion-swedens-bankruptcy-estate-302583494.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.