Metacon AB: Metacon acquires Hynion Sweden's bankruptcy estate

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon has acquired significant parts of Hynion Sverige AB's (Hynion) bankruptcy estate. The assets include several new, high-quality components for hydrogen refueling stations under construction in Sweden, originally procured for approximately SEK 67 M. The purchase price amounts to SEK 3.5 M.

On May 19, 2025, Hynion Sverige AB, the Swedish part of the Norwegian listed company Hynion AS, announced that it had filed for bankruptcy. Metacon has now acquired selected assets from the subsequent bankruptcy estate. Metacon is already active in the hydrogen refueling station market with various projects under construction. The acquisition gives Metacon the opportunity to cost-effectively complement any needs in existing projects including aftermarket, as well as to use the components in future projects. In addition, financing the acquisition is possible through planned resale of individual components.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of these assets which will provide us with opportunities for highly efficient use of high-quality components in both existing and future projects. After several years of relatively slow development, we are now seeing several signs that the market is taking shape and an increasing need for both fossil-free hydrogen and tank infrastructure for the transport sector," said Christer Wikner, President & CEO, Metacon.

For more information, please contact:

Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, info@metacon.com

This report contains information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 14, 2025 at. 15:00 CEST.

About Metacon AB (publ):

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. Within the Electrolysis business unit and in close collaboration with world-leading PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area in clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology, which generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products takes place within the wholly-owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece with a focus on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

