TOKYO, Sept 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hearafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced today that it has increased its equity stake in FleetPartners Group Limited (hereafter, FleetPartners), a leading automotive financial services company in Australia and New Zealand, to 19.93% as of September 17.In June last year, Mitsubishi Motors acquired 5.01% of FleetPartners' total issued shares. With the aim to continue to strengthen the strategic relationship between the organisations and expand operations in Australia and New Zealand, Mitsubishi Motors has increased its investment to 19.93%. As part of the acquisition of the shares, Mitsubishi Motors represented to shareholders it has no current intention to acquire control or make a takeover offer for FleetPartners.FleetPartners Group Limited is a leading provider of vehicle leasing, fleet management, novated leasing, operating across Australia and New Zealand with decades of experience.Tatsuo Nakamura, Executive Vice President (responsible for Sales) of Mitsubishi Motors said, "Australia and New Zealand are core markets for Mitsubishi Motors, and our strengthened relationship with FleetPartners reflects our continued investment and strategic commitment to these regions. We look forward to continuing to work with FleetPartners to collectively grow our businesses"[About FleetPartners Group]Company Name: FleetPartners Group LimitedAddress: Sydney, New South Wales, AustraliaChair/CEO: Chair of the Board, Gail Pemberton Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Damien BerrellEstablishment: 1987Outlet: Providing fleet management services mainly to corporate customers in Australia and New Zealand.URL: https://www.fleetpartners.com.auAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.