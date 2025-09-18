Sai Life Sciences (BSE: 544306 NSE: SAILIFE), an innovator-focused Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the opening of Unit VI, a dedicated facility for Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) production, in Bidar, India. Located alongside Unit IV, the company's flagship API manufacturing site, Unit VI has been established exclusively for veterinary APIs.

Sai Life Sciences' Veterinary APIs Unit in Bidar, India.

The new facility is designed to meet the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, ensuring the production of high-quality APIs for veterinary applications. With this expansion, Sai Life Sciences aims to provide efficient and scalable manufacturing solutions to leading global animal health companies.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said: "This investment strengthens our ability to meet the growing global demand for high-quality veterinary pharmaceuticals while ensuring the highest standards of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. We are proud to support our innovator partners in their mission of offering reliable solutions that enhance animal well-being."

The market for veterinary APIs presents a significant growth opportunity, driven by increasing demand for veterinary medicines and advancements in animal healthcare. Sai Life Sciences' investment in this facility aligns with its strategic vision to enhance its offerings in niche, high-value segments of the pharmaceutical industry. With over two decades of manufacturing expertise, Sai Life Sciences has established itself as a trusted partner in API production, known for its advanced process capabilities, operational excellence, and stringent quality standards. The new facility leverages advanced technologies, robust supply chain management, and best-in-class safety practices to ensure reliable and cost-effective manufacturing of animal health APIs.

About Sai Life Sciences:

Sai Life Sciences is a leading integrated contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO). We work with over 300 global innovator pharma and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialisation of their NCE small molecule programmes. Over the past 26 years, we have served a diverse set of programmes, consistently delivering value based on our quality and responsiveness. We have over 3,400 employees across our facilities in India, UK and USA. https://www.sailife.com/

