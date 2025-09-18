Hoxton Ventures Teams with NVIDIA to Accelerate the UK's AI Startup Ecosystem

£2 billion investment will unlock new capital and compute for British founders, fueling next-generation AI breakthroughs and global expansion

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoxton Ventures today announced its participation in NVIDIA's landmark UK AI investment of £2 billion to strengthen the UK's position as a global leader in artificial intelligence. The alliance will expand access to capital and compute for British founders, empowering them to build the next generation of transformative AI companies.

Through this collaboration, NVIDIA, Hoxton Ventures, Accel, Air Street Capital, Balderton, and Phoenix Court will provide capital to accelerate the growth of the UK's AI ecosystem by addressing historic challenges such as limited access to supercomputing power, constrained venture capital outside London, and barriers between academia and entrepreneurship. The investment will support emerging startups in innovation hubs across London, Oxford, Cambridge, Manchester, and beyond.

"Hoxton was founded on the belief that world-class companies can emerge from Europe - and the UK has the ingredients to be a global leader in AI," said Hussein Kanji, Founder and Managing Partner at Hoxton Ventures. "By working with NVIDIA and other top investors, we're bridging global scale with local knowledge to ensure that Britain's brightest founders have the capital, compute, and infrastructure they need to build globally transformative businesses."

This collaboration builds on Hoxton's decade-long track record of backing ambitious UK and European founders at the forefront of AI and deeptech. The UK has many companies that are pioneers in next-generation AI, novel computing architectures, robotics, and advanced materials-such as CuspAI, Machenta, Milvus Advanced, and Universal Quantum-many spun out of the UK's leading research institutions (Imperial College London, Oxford University, and the University of Sussex).

Another UK-founded portfolio company, Peptone , is already collaborating with NVIDIA to develop an AI to predict the shape of disordered proteins - a class of biology that has remained invisible to traditional experimental techniques. By focusing on deep scientific breakthroughs with real-world applications, Hoxton has cemented its role as a go-to partner for the UK's most promising entrepreneurs.

About Hoxton Ventures

Hoxton Ventures is a London-based venture capital firm investing in early-stage technology companies that can scale globally. The firm typically invests at the seed and Series A stages across sectors, with a focus on companies that have the potential to define new markets. Hoxton's portfolio includes unicorns and market leaders such as Deliveroo, Darktrace, and Preply, as well as the next generation of standouts, including Avantia Law, Cusp AI, Finster, Kitt, Peptone, Skin Analytics and many others. For more information, visit www.hoxtonventures.com .

