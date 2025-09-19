TF Bank AB: TF Bank AB plans to change corporate name to Avarda Bank AB

TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank" or the "Company") announces that the Company plans to change the name of TF Bank and its subsidiaries. Avarda Bank AB (publ) is proposed as the new corporate name.

In recent years, TF Bank has undergone a comprehensive transformation from a Nordic niche bank to a pan-European credit and payment platform present in 14 European countries. The proposed name change reinforces TF Bank's strategic transformation and positions the Company for future expansion and long-term value creation.

The Company already operates under the well-established and reputable brand Avarda. With a strong market position in digital payment and credit solutions across the Nordic region, Avarda is recognised for its close customer relationships. The name change also conveys innovation and flexibility - values that align closely with the Company's long-term strategy.

"The name change reflects the significant progress our company has undergone and marks an important step forward in our future development. We continue to deliver strong growth combined with high profitability - creating long-term value for both our customers and shareholders." - Joakim Jansson, CEO.

The Board of Directors will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting.

The information was provided for publication on 19 September 2025 at 08:30 CEST.

About the Group

We are a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. With a proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.