Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
München
18.09.25 | 08:12
15,680 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,44015,56011:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB: TF Bank AB plans to change corporate name to Avarda Bank AB

TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank" or the "Company") announces that the Company plans to change the name of TF Bank and its subsidiaries. Avarda Bank AB (publ) is proposed as the new corporate name.

In recent years, TF Bank has undergone a comprehensive transformation from a Nordic niche bank to a pan-European credit and payment platform present in 14 European countries. The proposed name change reinforces TF Bank's strategic transformation and positions the Company for future expansion and long-term value creation.

The Company already operates under the well-established and reputable brand Avarda. With a strong market position in digital payment and credit solutions across the Nordic region, Avarda is recognised for its close customer relationships. The name change also conveys innovation and flexibility - values that align closely with the Company's long-term strategy.

"The name change reflects the significant progress our company has undergone and marks an important step forward in our future development. We continue to deliver strong growth combined with high profitability - creating long-term value for both our customers and shareholders." - Joakim Jansson, CEO.

The Board of Directors will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:?
Joakim Jansson, CEO +46 (0) 73 817 44 63
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33?

The information was provided for publication on 19 September 2025 at 08:30 CEST.

About the Group
We are a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. With a proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.