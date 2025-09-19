Leaders with Shell, Pfizer, BBC, Genpact, Santander and WNS named gold winners in six award categories

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, today announced the winners of the third annual ISG Women in Digital Awards program for EMEA, recognizing women and their achievements in technology roles.

At a live, virtual award ceremony on September 18, leaders with Shell, Pfizer, BBC, Genpact, Santander and WNS were honored as gold winners in six categories. Silver and bronze winners were also recognized, along with the down-selected finalists, known as luminaries, for each category.

"Congratulations to the winners of our third annual ISG Women in Digital Awards for EMEA," said Kimberly Tobias, partner, ISG, and program leader of ISG Women in Digital. "Our winners and our luminaries represent a wide range of industries and roles, but each exemplifies the agility, innovation and collaboration that drive business growth. It is an honor to celebrate their success."

An independent panel of judges, comprised of Eryn Peters, co-creator, AI Maturity Index; Isabelle Roux-Chenu, a former Capgemini executive; Jill Stabler, corporate vice president and influencer relations lead EMEA, WNS; Boriana Tchobanova, chief transformation officer, American Express Global Business Travel; Eleanor Matthews, director, ISG, and Carolyn Becker, director, ISG, evaluated the nominations and selected the following winners:

AI Champion: for driving the strategic use of AI as a catalyst to dramatically transform how a company or organization works, how a product or service performs, or how people live or work.

Gold Winner: Wawi (Waltraud) Kantz, (former) director, enterprise AI adoption and enablement, Pfizer

Silver Winner: Dr. Janet Bastiman, chief data scientist, Napier AI

Bronze Winner: Natalia Chiritescu, digital solutions centre director, EMEA, Stefanini

Rock Star Leader: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills.

Gold Winner: Anna Murcar, director of product and systems, corporate systems, British Broadcasting Corporation

Silver Winner: Manju Pal, VP and partner, BCM applied advisory, Genpact

Bronze Winner: Tricia Blatherwick, chief evangelist, AutogenAI

Rising Star: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact.

Gold Winner: Alex Carter, head of advisor relations, EMEA, Genpact

Silver Winner: Sofia Nord, global vice president, technology, Ingka Group

Bronze Winner: Maria Zhuleva, manager, site operations, ResultsCX

Women's Advocate: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world.

Gold Winner: Stella Harris, senior operations manager, Santander

Silver Winner: Lidia Maria Muñoz, SW engineering manager, Vodafone Business

Bronze Winner: Preeti Ramdour, chief enterprise architect, ING

Digital Innovator: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions.

Gold Winner: Nisha Purswani, corporate VP consulting and client solutions, WNS

Silver Winner: Hema Kariyappa, lead solution architect, Vodafone

Bronze Winner: Kim Hanchet, director of global employee experience platform, Foundever

Sumita Dutta, CIO, B2B and customer operations at Shell, was chosen by the judges as the Digital Titan of the Year for EMEA from among all regional nominees, recognizing her as the most outstanding woman in digital for 2025.

The ISG Women in Digital Awards program, launched in the Americas in 2022, was expanded in 2023 to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, including India. In 2025, the global program had a total of 536 finalists, who are listed in the online ISG Women in Digital eBook. Winners in the Americas were announced on September 4, and winners for APAC were announced on September 11.

The awards are part of the ISG Women in Digital program, established in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on advocacy and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, a LinkedIn Live video series and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

For more information about the ISG Women in Digital Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250919523872/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203 517 3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Sarah Ye, ISG

+44 7833 567868

sarah.ye@isg-one.com