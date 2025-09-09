Enterprises accelerate adoption of AI-powered defenses, integrated security platforms, new compliance strategies, ISG Provider Lens report says

AI-enabled threats and stricter regulation are changing the cybersecurity landscape in France, driving enterprises to rethink security strategies, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for France finds that enterprises are adapting to a complex security landscape influenced by new regulations, cloud adoption and a shortage of skilled professionals. They are adopting integrated services that improve their confidence and visibility by reducing reliance on individual tools. Enterprises are seeking providers that can help their security teams overcome the challenges of merging operations and technologies.

"The way companies in France choose security services is changing," said Julien Escribe, partner and managing director, SEMEA, ISG. "With increasing security budgets, enterprises need guidance and insight to set the right priorities and tackle security problems."

Enterprises migrating to cloud and multicloud environments face increasing integration, visibility and management challenges to secure applications and data, the report says. To address these concerns, organizations in France are improving the interoperability of their security systems through solutions such as secure access service edge (SASE), extended detection and response (XDR) and cybersecurity mesh architecture. They seek integrated security platforms for a unified view of potential threats and central oversight of defenses. Under financial pressures and a persistent shortage of cybersecurity talent, many enterprises continue to rely on technical security service (TSS) providers for automation, centralized platforms and expert support.

Companies in France are incorporating governance, risk and compliance (GRC) into their security strategies as regulatory frameworks expand, ISG says. EU regulations such as the NIS2 directive, the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the AI Act are being embedded into the French law. Consequently, more than 15,000 organizations are subject to stricter requirements for incident reporting, governance and compliance controls. Enterprises are shifting from one-off assessments to continuous compliance models to make sure they adhere to changing regulations.

Malicious actors are increasingly exploiting AI to execute faster and more precise attacks, creating significant challenges for detection and response, the report says. In response, enterprises in France are turning to security service providers that use generative AI (GenAI) and ML to enhance security. These providers are adopting GenAI to enhance analysis and service engineering and ML to enable predictive security measures. With phishing now the most prevalent type of cyberattack in France, companies are investing in AI-powered detection, automated response and employee training.

"AI is transforming cybersecurity in France and leading companies to explore many new kinds of tools," said Benoît Scheuber, principal consultant and security analyst at ISG. "They seek providers that can integrate the best products into a unified platform for operational efficiency."

The report also explores global cybersecurity technology trends affecting enterprises in France, including increasing adoption of IAM, extended detection and response (XDR) and security service edge (SSE).

For more insights into cybersecurity-related challenges that enterprises face in France, along with ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for France evaluates the capabilities of 125 providers across nine quadrants: Identity and Access Management (Global), Extended Detection and Response (Global), Security Service Edge (Global), Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, Next-Gen SOC Services, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) and Risk-based Vulnerability Management.

The report names Accenture, Atos, IBM, Orange Cyberdefense and Thales as Leaders in six quadrants each and Capgemini and Sopra Steria as Leaders in five quadrants each. It names Advens, HCLTech and Intrinsec as Leaders in three quadrants each. Broadcom, Fortinet, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, PwC, TCS and Wavestone are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Airbus Protect, Cato Networks, Check Point Software, Cisco, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, Deloitte, Forcepoint, ManageEngine, Netskope, Okta, One Identity (OneLogin), Ping Identity, SailPoint, Saviynt, SentinelOne, Trellix, Trend Micro, Versa Networks and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Almond is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants. BeyondTrust, Formind, HPE (Aruba), Infosys, Lexfo and Sophos are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, PwC is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among cybersecurity solution and service providers. PwC earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Advens and Capgemini.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909344175/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Lucy Hermann-Taylor, ISG

+33 06 76 01 35 48

lucy.hermann-taylor@isg-one.com

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203 517 3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com