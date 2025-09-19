Cluster Reply, the Reply company specialised in digital platform solutions leveraging Microsoft technologies, has partnered with fintech company Riverty to accelerate the rollout of a pioneering customer service platform delivered in record time of just 100 days.

The initiative is part of Riverty's broader strategy to become a leader in AI-powered financial services. The new solution empowers Riverty to deliver efficient, empathetic customer support across all channels while creating a robust foundation for future AI-driven automation.

The platform leverages Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service and integrates Riverty's AI vision from the outset. Initial features such as intelligent routing and automated context recognition are already live, with Microsoft Copilot Studio integration in progress. This will enable advanced voice and chatbot capabilities that independently and empathetically handle simple customer inquiries, ensuring that technology enhances, rather than replaces, the human experience.

By consolidating all telephone, chat, and email inquiries into a single interface, Riverty's service teams gain real-time visibility, faster response times, and reduced stress. Live dashboards and automated reporting enhance transparency and provide the basis for ongoing optimization as AI adoption expands.

The results are clear: request processing times are declining, customer satisfaction is rising, and the solution is live in eight markets and four languages. Designed for scalability, the platform is prepared to support additional countries and customer segments as Riverty grows extending human-centric service across its footprint.

Timo Reis, Global Operations Excellence Lead at Riverty, comments: "This platform is a milestone in our AI journey. Scalability, efficiency, and future-proof architecture are critical for Riverty's growth, and the integration of Microsoft Copilot is central to our AI strategy. We are already seeing how the combination of human and digital services creates outstanding customer experiences. Cluster Reply has been a valuable partner in realizing our vision."

This collaboration demonstrates how Riverty, with a clear digital strategy and strong partners, is shaping the future of customer service through AI and redefining fintech as a space where people always come first.

Cluster Reply

Cluster Reply is the Reply Group company specialising in consulting and system integration of Microsoft technologies. As a Microsoft partner, Cluster Reply is active in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and works within the Reply network with sister companies in Brazil, Great Britain, Italy as well as the USA. The company focuses on innovation and supports customers in their digital transformation. The solutions range from on-premises to cloud applications in the areas of modern workplace and security, business applications, applications and infrastructure as well as data and artificial intelligence. www.cluster.reply.com

Riverty

Riverty, Bertelsmann's innovative fintech company, supports thousands of merchants and over 26 million consumers by processing more than 80 million transactions per month. Whether flexible payments, receivables management or intelligent accounting solutions, Riverty empowers businesses and consumers with innovative financial services. With a dedicated team of over 4,000 employees in 11 countries across Europe and North America, Riverty is a leading provider of comprehensive financial solutions.www.riverty.com

