Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Xetra
19.09.25 | 12:39
32,410 Euro
+0,81 % +0,260
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,36032,38012:57
32,36032,38012:57
PR Newswire
19.09.2025
145 Leser
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Symrise AG EUR800mil 7yr Senior

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Symrise AG EUR800mil 7yr Senior

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

Post Stabilisation Notice

September 19, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Symrise AG

EUR 800,000,000

3.25% Notes due 24 September 2032

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Symrise AG

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

XS3178086230

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 800,000,000

Description:

3.25% Notes due 24 September 2032

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Banco Santander SA

Deutsche Bank AG

Société Générale SA

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2025 PR Newswire
