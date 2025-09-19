Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Symrise AG EUR800mil 7yr Senior
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
Post Stabilisation Notice
September 19, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Symrise AG
EUR 800,000,000
3.25% Notes due 24 September 2032
Standalone documentation
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Symrise AG
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
XS3178086230
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 800,000,000
Description:
3.25% Notes due 24 September 2032
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Banco Santander SA
Deutsche Bank AG
Société Générale SA
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.