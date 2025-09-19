Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Symrise AG EUR800mil 7yr Senior

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

Post Stabilisation Notice

September 19, 2025

Symrise AG

EUR 800,000,000

3.25% Notes due 24 September 2032

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Symrise AG Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS3178086230 Aggregate nominal amount: € 800,000,000 Description: 3.25% Notes due 24 September 2032 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Banco Santander SA Deutsche Bank AG Société Générale SA

