The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

19th September 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 18thSeptember 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

18th September 2025 111.87 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 108.69 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

19thSeptember 2025