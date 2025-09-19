

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are up in positive territory on Friday with investors mostly making cautious moves, assessing recent policy announcements from central banks, and continuing to weigh the potential impact of tariffs on economic growth.



The benchmark CAC 40, which advanced to 7,934.92 earlier, was up 27.36 points or 0.35% at 7,881.97 a few minutes ago.



Stellantis is rising 3.2%. ArcelorMittal is gaining nearly 3%, while Renault, BNP Paribas and Kering are up 1.6 to 1.7%.



Credit Agricole and Societe Generale are gaining 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. Saint Gobain, Airbus, Veolia Environment, AXA, Safran, Bouygues, Carrefour and Accor are up 0.8 to 1.1%.



Thales is down by about 2.1%. Capgemini and STMicroElectronics are down 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Hermes International is down 1.2% and Dassault Systemes is down 1.1%.



In economic news, data from INSEE showed, France's manufacturing climate indicator fell to 96 in September, down from 97 in August and still below the long-term average of 100.



France's business climate indicator remained steady at 96 in September, unchanged for the fourth consecutive month and stayed below the long-term average of 100 since August last year.



