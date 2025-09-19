Føroya Banki P/F: Moody's adjusts Føroya Banki's ratings

19.9.2025 14:52:35 CEST | Føroya Banki | Company Announcement
Company announcement no. 11/2025
Moody's Rating's downgrades Føroya Banki's issuer rating from A1 to A2 and affirms deposit rating while outlook remains negative. The updated ratings are as follows:
|Long-term Issuer Rating:
|A2 (changed from A1)
|Long-term Deposit Rating:
|A1 (affirmed)
|Long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Rating:
|A1/P-1 (affirmed)
|Long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment:
|A1(cr)/P-1(cr) (affirmed)
|Baseline Credit Assessment and Adjusted BCA:
|baa1 (affirmed)
|Short-term deposit rating:
|P-1 (affirmed)
|Outlook for long-term deposit and issuer rating:
|Negative (unchanged)
The downgrade of the long-term issuer rating from A1 to A2 reflects the outcome of a forward-looking Loss-Given-Failure Analysis (LGF) of the bank's senior unsecured debt class. Føroya Banki has raised the CET1 target from 20% to 23%, while correspondingly reducing the need for MREL capital instruments. According to Moody's LGF scenario analysis, this composition of capital instruments results in a lower proportion of loss-absorbing cushion.
The affirmed negative outlook relates to an increase in the portfolio of loans to customers with infirm credit quality in 2024. This enhancement relates to a few customers, which for some of these customers the credit quality has improved since. After a period with inflation and ascending interest rates, the bank has not recognized any general heightening of the risk profile of the loan portfolio.
