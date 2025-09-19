Føroya Banki P/F: Moody's adjusts Føroya Banki's ratings

19.9.2025 14:52:35 CEST | Føroya Banki | Company Announcement

Company announcement no. 11/2025

Moody's Rating's downgrades Føroya Banki's issuer rating from A1 to A2 and affirms deposit rating while outlook remains negative. The updated ratings are as follows:

Long-term Issuer Rating: A2 (changed from A1) Long-term Deposit Rating: A1 (affirmed) Long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Rating: A1/P-1 (affirmed) Long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment: A1(cr)/P-1(cr) (affirmed) Baseline Credit Assessment and Adjusted BCA: baa1 (affirmed) Short-term deposit rating: P-1 (affirmed) Outlook for long-term deposit and issuer rating: Negative (unchanged)

The downgrade of the long-term issuer rating from A1 to A2 reflects the outcome of a forward-looking Loss-Given-Failure Analysis (LGF) of the bank's senior unsecured debt class. Føroya Banki has raised the CET1 target from 20% to 23%, while correspondingly reducing the need for MREL capital instruments. According to Moody's LGF scenario analysis, this composition of capital instruments results in a lower proportion of loss-absorbing cushion.

The affirmed negative outlook relates to an increase in the portfolio of loans to customers with infirm credit quality in 2024. This enhancement relates to a few customers, which for some of these customers the credit quality has improved since. After a period with inflation and ascending interest rates, the bank has not recognized any general heightening of the risk profile of the loan portfolio.

Further information

Arnhold Olsen, CFO, Tel (+298) 230 475, e-mail: ao@bankin.fo