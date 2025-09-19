Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
19.09.25 | 18:24
412,30 Euro
+0,63 % +2,60
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
411,80413,6018:30
411,80413,7018:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Føroya Banki P/F: Moody's adjusts Føroya Banki's ratings

19.9.2025 14:52:35 CEST | Føroya Banki | Company Announcement

Company announcement no. 11/2025

Moody's Rating's downgrades Føroya Banki's issuer rating from A1 to A2 and affirms deposit rating while outlook remains negative. The updated ratings are as follows:

Long-term Issuer Rating:A2 (changed from A1)
Long-term Deposit Rating:A1 (affirmed)
Long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Rating:A1/P-1 (affirmed)
Long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment:A1(cr)/P-1(cr) (affirmed)
Baseline Credit Assessment and Adjusted BCA:baa1 (affirmed)
Short-term deposit rating:P-1 (affirmed)
Outlook for long-term deposit and issuer rating:Negative (unchanged)

The downgrade of the long-term issuer rating from A1 to A2 reflects the outcome of a forward-looking Loss-Given-Failure Analysis (LGF) of the bank's senior unsecured debt class. Føroya Banki has raised the CET1 target from 20% to 23%, while correspondingly reducing the need for MREL capital instruments. According to Moody's LGF scenario analysis, this composition of capital instruments results in a lower proportion of loss-absorbing cushion.

The affirmed negative outlook relates to an increase in the portfolio of loans to customers with infirm credit quality in 2024. This enhancement relates to a few customers, which for some of these customers the credit quality has improved since. After a period with inflation and ascending interest rates, the bank has not recognized any general heightening of the risk profile of the loan portfolio.

Further information
Arnhold Olsen, CFO, Tel (+298) 230 475, e-mail: ao@bankin.fo

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.