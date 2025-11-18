Føroya Banki P/F: Føroya Banki revises its 2025 net profit guidance upwards

18.11.2025 17:05:38 CET | Føroya Banki | Inside information

Announcement no. 14/2025

Føroya Banki is revising its 2025 net profit guidance from the earlier announced range of DKK 235-265m to 260-280m.

The financial results so far this year have been better than anticipated due to growth in business activity, strong insurance results and low impairment charges, reflecting the robust credit quality of the loan portfolio.

Expectations for the remainder of the year are positive, but - as previously communicated - subject to uncertainty and dependent on developments in the financial markets as well as broader macroeconomic conditions.

The Bank will announce its 2025 full-year results on 26 February 2026.

Contact information

Turið F. Arge, CEO, phone (+298) 230 678