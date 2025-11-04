Føroya Banki P/F: Satisfactory performance in Q3 2025

4.11.2025 08:00:00 CET | Føroya Banki | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Announcement no. 12/2025

"We're pleased to present a third quarter profit of DKK 80m before tax, a slight improvement on our original profit guidance. The positive performance was driven by strong customer activity and positive momentum across several business areas. Costs were in line with our full-year guidance, and we noted with satisfaction that our customers are generally financially robust, as is reflected in a reversal of impairment charges for the quarter. We maintain our guidance for the rest of the year," said Føroya Banki CEO Turið F. Arge.

Highlights of Føroya Banki's interim report for Q3 2025

Highlights and ratios DKKm Q1-Q3 2025 Q1-Q3 2024 Index Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Index Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Net interest income 237 269 88 77 84 91 76 78 87 Net fee and commission income 60 54 111 21 19 110 20 19 18 Net insurance income 56 46 122 14 27 53 16 10 20 Other operating income (less reclassification) 48 32 151 11 24 44 13 9 10 Operating income 402 401 100 123 154 80 125 117 135 Operating costs 210 202 104 73 68 107 69 72 69 Profit before impairment charges 192 200 96 50 86 58 56 46 66 Impairment charges, net -2 10 -16 -9 2 -483 5 -11 -6 Operating profit 194 189 102 58 84 69 51 57 72 Investment portfolio earnings 77 106 73 22 30 73 25 31 48 Profit before tax 271 295 92 80 115 70 76 88 119 Tax 53 57 93 17 21 78 15 15 23 Net profit 218 238 91 64 93 68 61 72 96 Loans and advances 9.598 9.072 106 9.598 9.695 99 9.270 9.086 9.072 Deposits and other debt 10.803 9.354 115 10.803 10.383 104 10.299 10.003 9.354 Mortgage credit 2.789 2.579 108 2.789 2.909 96 2.906 2.741 2.579 Equity 1.945 2.004 97 1.945 1.881 103 1.788 2.076 2.004 Total capital ratio, incl. MREL capital, % 36,6 37,9 36,6 35,9 36,0 36,3 37,9 CET 1 capital, % 23,1 25,1 23,1 22,7 23,5 23,8 25,1 ROE, % 14,4 16,5 13,3 20,3 12,6 14,2 19,6 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), % 294,5 302,2 294,5 259,7 261,1 337,4 302,2 Operating cost/income, % 52 50 59 44 55 61 51 Number of FTE, end of period 202 206 98 202 199 101 204 207 206

Business developments

Overall, the performance for the period from Q3 2024 to Q3 2025 was characterised by business growth, reflected in a 6% increase in lending, a 15% increase in deposits and 8% mortgage lending growth. The increase in lending was generated by corporate customers and personal customers domiciled in the Faroe Islands. The increase in deposits stemmed from corporate customers and personal customers domiciled in the Faroe Islands and Greenland, respectively.

Capital ratios

At 30 September 2025, the Group's CET 1 capital ratio was 23.1%, against 23.8% at 31 December 2024. The total capital ratio including MREL was 36.6% at 30 September 2025, against 36.3% at 31 December 2024. The reduction in the CET 1 capital ratio was mainly due to growth in risk-weighted assets due to the Bank's loan portfolio having increased by approximately DKK 500m since the end of 2024.

The net profit of DKK 217.7m for the period Q1-Q3 2025 is not included in the calculation of capital ratios.

Guidance for 2025

On 28 January, Føroya Banki announced expectations of a net profit for 2025 in the DKK 210-240m range. Subsequently, on 15 July 2025, the Bank revised its net profit guidance upwards to a range of DKK 235-265m. The guidance is subject to uncertainty related to interest rate developments, adverse economic consequences of the geopolitical unrest and the risk of an intensified trade war.



Føroya Banki has banking activities in Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 15.2bn and 202 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Further details are available in the Q3 2025 interim report.

For further information, please call:

Rúna N. Rasmussen, Investor Relations, tel. (+298) 230 478