04.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
Føroya Banki P/F: Satisfactory performance in Q3 2025

4.11.2025 08:00:00 CET | Føroya Banki | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Announcement no. 12/2025

"We're pleased to present a third quarter profit of DKK 80m before tax, a slight improvement on our original profit guidance. The positive performance was driven by strong customer activity and positive momentum across several business areas. Costs were in line with our full-year guidance, and we noted with satisfaction that our customers are generally financially robust, as is reflected in a reversal of impairment charges for the quarter. We maintain our guidance for the rest of the year," said Føroya Banki CEO Turið F. Arge.

Highlights of Føroya Banki's interim report for Q3 2025

Highlights and ratios
DKKmQ1-Q3 2025Q1-Q3 2024IndexQ3 2025Q2 2025IndexQ1 2025Q4 2024Q3 2024
Net interest income237269 887784 91767887
Net fee and commission income6054 1112119 110201918
Net insurance income5646 1221427 53161020
Other operating income (less reclassification)4832 1511124 4413910
Operating income402401 100123154 80125117135
Operating costs210202 1047368 107697269
Profit before impairment charges192200 965086 58564666
Impairment charges, net-210-16-92-4835-11-6
Operating profit194189 1025884 69515772
Investment portfolio earnings7710673223073253148
Profit before tax271295 9280115 707688119
Tax5357 931721 78151523
Net profit218238 916493 68617296
Loans and advances9.5989.072 1069.5989.695 999.2709.0869.072
Deposits and other debt10.8039.354 11510.80310.383 10410.29910.0039.354
Mortgage credit2.7892.579 1082.7892.909 962.9062.7412.579
Equity1.9452.004 971.9451.881 1031.7882.0762.004
Total capital ratio, incl. MREL capital, %36,637,9 36,635,9 36,036,337,9
CET 1 capital, %23,125,1 23,122,7 23,523,825,1
ROE, %14,416,5 13,320,3 12,614,219,6
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), %294,5302,2 294,5259,7 261,1337,4302,2
Operating cost/income, %5250 5944 556151
Number of FTE, end of period202206 98202199 101204207206

Business developments
Overall, the performance for the period from Q3 2024 to Q3 2025 was characterised by business growth, reflected in a 6% increase in lending, a 15% increase in deposits and 8% mortgage lending growth. The increase in lending was generated by corporate customers and personal customers domiciled in the Faroe Islands. The increase in deposits stemmed from corporate customers and personal customers domiciled in the Faroe Islands and Greenland, respectively.

Capital ratios
At 30 September 2025, the Group's CET 1 capital ratio was 23.1%, against 23.8% at 31 December 2024. The total capital ratio including MREL was 36.6% at 30 September 2025, against 36.3% at 31 December 2024. The reduction in the CET 1 capital ratio was mainly due to growth in risk-weighted assets due to the Bank's loan portfolio having increased by approximately DKK 500m since the end of 2024.

The net profit of DKK 217.7m for the period Q1-Q3 2025 is not included in the calculation of capital ratios.

Guidance for 2025
On 28 January, Føroya Banki announced expectations of a net profit for 2025 in the DKK 210-240m range. Subsequently, on 15 July 2025, the Bank revised its net profit guidance upwards to a range of DKK 235-265m. The guidance is subject to uncertainty related to interest rate developments, adverse economic consequences of the geopolitical unrest and the risk of an intensified trade war.

Føroya Banki has banking activities in Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 15.2bn and 202 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Further details are available in the Q3 2025 interim report.

For further information, please call:
Rúna N. Rasmussen, Investor Relations, tel. (+298) 230 478

