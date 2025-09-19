PAREF once again honoured with two EPRA Awards

PAREF, a leading European player in real estate management for more than 30 years, has once again been rewarded by EPRA¹ with two awards that attest to the quality of its financial and extra-financial reporting.

BPR (Best Practices Recommendations) Award - Gold Level

For the seventh consecutive year, PAREF has been awarded a BPR Award at the Gold level, illustrating the quality of its financial communication practices. This distinction reflects the Group's ongoing commitment to providing clear, reliable and transparent information to its shareholders and stakeholders.

sBPR (Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations) Award - Silver Level

The Group also receives, for the second consecutive year, a Silver-level sBPR Award for its non-financial reporting. This recognition highlights its alignment with international best practices, as well as its ongoing commitment to social, environmental, and governance responsibility.

These distinctions illustrate our commitment to providing reliable and transparent financial and non-financial information. They demonstrate the consistency of our efforts to ensure excellence in our practices and meet the expectations of our shareholders and all our stakeholders. I would like to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism of our teams in achieving this collective success.

Antoine Castro

President and CEO of PAREF

_____________________________

1 The EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) is an association whose mission is to promote, develop and represent listed European real estate companies. It actively participates in public and political debate and promotes best practice practices to ensure the cohesion and strengthening of the sector, and to promote better information for investors and stakeholders.

Financial Agenda

October 23, 2025: Financial information as of September 30, 2025

About the PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, with over 30 years of experience and the aim of being one of the market leaders in real estate management based on its proven expertise.

Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland and provides services across the entire value chain of real estate investment: investment, fund management, renovation and development project management, asset management and property management.

This 360° approach enables the Group to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and retail investors.

The Group is committed to creating more value and sustainable growth and has put CSR concerns at the heart of its strategy.

As of December 31, 2024, PAREF Group manages over €3 billion AUM.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

Press Contacts

PAREF Group

Samira Kadhi

+33(7) 60 00 59 52

samira.kadhi@paref.com Shan Agency

Alexandre Daudin / Aliénor Kuentz

+33(6) 34 92 46 15 / +33(6) 28 81 30 83

paref@shan.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nGluk8Zpam7KnGqcasqal5OUZmeUlmDJl2qWl2qZY5ucmm1ixphkasqaZnJllW5m

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94090-press-release-paref-epra-2025-vdef.pdf