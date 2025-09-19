Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") is pleased to announce that all items were approved at its 2025 annual shareholders' meeting ("AGM") held on Friday September 19, 2025.

At the AGM, the number of directors was set at four; Damien Reynolds, Emma Fairhurst, Jason Cubitt and Garry Stock were elected to the Company's board of directors, and D&H Group LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company. A resolution authorising the Company to re-purchase, for cancellation, up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company was also approved.

Mr. Reynolds remains Executive Chairman, Jason Cubitt continues as CEO, and Harry Nijjar continues as CFO.

About Mineral Road Discovery

Mineral Road Discovery is an investor in exploration. By focusing on a combination of top-down thematics and significant technical and financial expertise, we can manage risks better to provide exceptional shareholder value.

