Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JA78 | ISIN: SE0007074166 | Ticker-Symbol: 40M
Frankfurt
22.09.25 | 08:09
0,174 Euro
-1,25 % -0,002
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANEXA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANEXA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nanexa AB: Nanexa receives Japanese patent approval for specific PharmaShell structure

The approval strengthens Nanexa's patent portfolio, with additional patent applications filed in other strategically important countries

Nanexa announces that a key patent application has been granted in Japan and been given the patent number JP7733651B2. The patented invention concerns a specific structure in the shell used in its PharmaShell platform.

Patent applications for the same patent family have also been filed in commercially and strategically important countries, including the US and in Europe. The patent is expected to last until at least December 2039.

In addition, in recent months, Nanexa has filed three new patent applications covering innovative improvements to the PharmaShell technology that the company considers to be both essential and enabling. These cases are expected to significantly strengthen the patent portfolio and, if granted, are expected to provide additional layers of protection for the technology until 2046.

Anders Johansson, Co-founder and Head of Intellectual Property at Nanexa, comments:
"The advantage of being front-runners in a particular field is that you are best placed to solve the field's technical challenges through innovation. We have always been, and continue to be, diligent in safeguarding all new inventions strategically and comprehensively. Over the years, this has allowed us to build a broad and strong patent portfolio."

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)
Phone: +46 70 942 83 03
Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se
www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is bringing the control, precision and versatility of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to drug formulation. The company's proprietary PharmaShell® platform is a unique drug delivery system that enables a high drug load, thus low injection volume, creating a new generation of 'super generic' formulations that will provide greater convenience and reduce costs in the treatment of conditions such as metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity, hematology/oncology, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatry, and many others.
Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, among others Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.