Nanexa AB: Nanexa receives Japanese patent approval for specific PharmaShell structure

The approval strengthens Nanexa's patent portfolio, with additional patent applications filed in other strategically important countries

Nanexa announces that a key patent application has been granted in Japan and been given the patent number JP7733651B2. The patented invention concerns a specific structure in the shell used in its PharmaShell platform.

Patent applications for the same patent family have also been filed in commercially and strategically important countries, including the US and in Europe. The patent is expected to last until at least December 2039.

In addition, in recent months, Nanexa has filed three new patent applications covering innovative improvements to the PharmaShell technology that the company considers to be both essential and enabling. These cases are expected to significantly strengthen the patent portfolio and, if granted, are expected to provide additional layers of protection for the technology until 2046.

Anders Johansson, Co-founder and Head of Intellectual Property at Nanexa, comments:

"The advantage of being front-runners in a particular field is that you are best placed to solve the field's technical challenges through innovation. We have always been, and continue to be, diligent in safeguarding all new inventions strategically and comprehensively. Over the years, this has allowed us to build a broad and strong patent portfolio."

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is bringing the control, precision and versatility of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to drug formulation. The company's proprietary PharmaShell® platform is a unique drug delivery system that enables a high drug load, thus low injection volume, creating a new generation of 'super generic' formulations that will provide greater convenience and reduce costs in the treatment of conditions such as metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity, hematology/oncology, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatry, and many others.

Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, among others Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).