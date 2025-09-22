Anzeige
Montag, 22.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: A41DJN | ISIN: CA75889D2086
Frankfurt
16.09.25 | 09:15
0,156 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2025 10:38 Uhr
149 Leser
Regency Silver Corp.: Regency Silver to Present at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company")(TSXV:RSMX)(OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 28th to Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO will be presenting and attending investor meetings. Regency Silver will also be participating on a panel discussion during the event."We are excited to attend and present at the prestigious Centurion One Capital conference. After the success of our recent Centurion One Capital led $4M financing we look forward to the opportunity to reconnect with existing shareholders and meet potential new investors," said Bruce Bragagnolo.

Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit is a two-day invitation only event that brings together the world's leading small cap growth companies to an audience of global growth investors held at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel. The event will consist of a series of company presentations, 1x1 investor meetings, dynamic panels and networking over two days.

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings
Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 28th and Wednesday, October 29th, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT
Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/bahamas-summit.

REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Per: "Bruce Bragagnolo"
BRUCE BRAGAGNOLO
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit www.regency-silver.com.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.
Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman
Email: bruce@regency-silver.com
(604) 417-9517

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/regency-silver-to-present-at-the-centurion-one-capital-3rd-annual-bahamas-summit-1076503

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
