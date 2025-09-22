Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 19 September 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 19 September 2025 855.83 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 844.71 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
22 September 2025
