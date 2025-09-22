

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture Plc (ACN) Monday revealed plans to acquire Orlade Group, a French advisory and project management firm, specializing in capital projects through its subsidiaries Op2 and pmO.



The deal is expected to strengthen Accenture's capability to help clients optimize investments in large-scale, long-term projects like nuclear power plants, power grids, rolling stock, defense systems, and space launch systems.



The company said that the terms of the transaction have not been disclosed and the completion remains subject to customary closing conditions.



According to Accenture, Op2 supports clients in organizing and executing capital projects properly through lead-time reduction expertise, best practices in large-scale project management, and predictive data-driven models. pmO provides project management tools and processes to ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget.



The company said that the acquisition will bring around 200 professionals, working mainly in Paris and Bordeaux, with additional teams in Montréal, Canada and Brisbane, Australia, into its fold. They will join the Industry X infrastructure and capital projects practice in Accenture.



