Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Secures Multi-System Order from Top Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Company

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and material processing applications, today announced that its Beamer Laser Marking Systems ("Beamer") subsidiary has received a multi-system order from a top 5 global semiconductor capital equipment company.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented:

"Securing a multi-system order from a top-five global semiconductor capital equipment leader validates our ability to compete at the highest levels of advanced manufacturing. This milestone not only demonstrates the credibility of our Beamer technology but also signals a broader transformation at Laser Photonics, one where our strategic acquisitions are opening doors to trillion-dollar industries like semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, while diversifying our revenue base across multiple high-growth verticals. We believe these wins position us to deliver sustained, predictable growth for years to come."

Strategic Acquisitions Driving Growth

The Beamer acquisition has given LPC immediate traction in the semiconductor sector, one of the world's most strategic and demanding industries. This order highlights how LPC's M&A program delivers shareholder value by opening high-growth markets and leveraging Beamer's global distribution network to expand sales of LPC's full portfolio, including CMS solutions and CleanTech systems.

Expanding and Diversifying Market Opportunity

This win validates LPC's entry into the global semiconductor ecosystem, a market expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030. Alongside Beamer and CMS, LPC has evolved into a diversified laser solutions provider serving semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing as well as CleanTech's core markets in aviation, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, and space-exploration. This balanced portfolio reduces reliance on any single sector and positions LPC to capitalize on megatrends such as AI, electric vehicles, and advanced computing and creating a more resilient platform for sustained growth.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a leading global developer of of industrial and commercial laser technologies for cleaning, cutting, engraving and marking. Our CleanTech product line remains the industry's only 100% environmentally friendly industrial laser cleaning solution and continues to serve as a cornerstone of our offerings targeting Aviation & Aerospace, Automotive, Defense/Government, Energy, Maritime and Space-Exploration sectors. Through the acquisitions of Beamer Laser Systems and Control Micro Systems (CMS), Laser Photonics has broadened its capabilities and expanded its portfolio into new markets, including laser systems for pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing as well as broader industrial manufacturing applications. In addition, our strategic partnership with Fonon Technologies strengthens our position in defense and federal sectors and includes the co-development of it Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) systems, unlocking opportunities for next-generation defense applications. For more information, visit https://laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the 10-K filed with the SEC for 2024. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations. The LSAD development program represents an ongoing research and development effort in counter-drone technology. While the companies have achieved certain testing milestones, significant development work remains before any commercial applications could be realized. Success in development does not guarantee market acceptance, military adoption, or commercial revenue.

