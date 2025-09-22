

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - AB InBev (BUD) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) announced a global partnership. AB InBev will collaborate with Netflix on co-marketing campaigns that will come to life across a variety of Netflix's most popular global and regional titles. The partnership will include consumer activations, title integrations, limited-edition packaging, digital promotions, and more.



Netflix and AB InBev will partner on co-branded campaigns around Netflix live events. AB InBev will also advertise during Netflix's 2025 live NFL Christmas Game Day 2025. The companies will collaborate on events like the 2027 Women's World Cup on Netflix.



