Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855167 | ISIN: CH0012032048 | Ticker-Symbol: RHO5
Tradegate
22.09.25 | 15:55
287,80 Euro
+1,05 % +3,00
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
287,80288,2015:59
288,10288,2015:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 13:36 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Starpharma Announces a Collaboration and License Agreement with Genentech

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starpharma (ASX: SPL, US OTC: SPHRY), an innovative Australian biotechnology company, today announced the signing of a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to develop potential cancer therapies that leverage Starpharma's proprietary DEP® drug delivery technology.

Starpharma will receive an upfront payment of USD $5.5 million (~AUD $8.3 million), and is eligible for development, commercial, and net sales milestones of up to USD $564 million (~AUD $855 million). In addition to this amount, Starpharma is eligible for tiered royalties on global net sales of products resulting from the collaboration.

Starpharma will employ its proprietary DEP® platform technology to develop dendrimer-drug conjugates that incorporate Genentech medicines for certain oncology targets. Starpharma has granted Genentech an exclusive worldwide license under Starpharma's IP to develop and commercialize products resulting from the collaboration, which could include multiple products for each target.

Starpharma's DEP® platform technology offers significant benefits in drug development, including improved solubility, increased efficacy, pharmacokinetic control, and improved toxicity profiles. These advantages can be applied to a wide range of drug classes, such as small molecules, peptides, and proteins, as well as to the development of chemotherapeutics, radiotheranostics, and antibody-drug conjugates. These benefits provide companies with opportunities to enhance product attributes by differentiating their portfolios and unlocking additional treatment indications.

Cheryl Maley, Starpharma Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to enter into this agreement, which recognises Starpharma's dendrimer technology and its potential to benefit novel drug development. It also reflects the diligent work undertaken during the past three years by Starpharma and Genentech of our previous collaborative research focused on innovating and developing cancer therapies utilising Starpharma's proprietary dendrimer technology platform, DEP®. Genentech's world-class scientific expertise makes them an ideal collaborator, and we look forward to working together to improve patient outcomes and realise the advantages presented by Starpharma's DEP® technology platform.

"Building on three years of collaborative research, we are confident the shared commitment and strengths of both teams will enable effective execution, with the overarching goal of delivering meaningful outcomes for patients.

"A key strategic priority for Starpharma is to build new, high-impact partnerships that unlock the full potential of our DEP® platform. By actively pursuing licensing opportunities and collaborating with leading organisations, we aim to expand market reach and enable our partners to deliver significantly improved therapies to patients worldwide."

Boris L. Zaïtra, Head of Roche Corporate Business Development, commented: "For more than 60 years, we have been developing innovative oncology medicines, and our dedication to transforming cancer care remains unwavering. We're committed to turning science into life-changing breakthroughs for patients."

For more information, visit www.starpharma.com

Contact: anah@wecommunications.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.