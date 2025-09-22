Medical Care Technologies Inc. Introduces AI Breakthrough for Squamous Cell Carcinoma Detection

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced a significant innovation in dermatological AI: a platform capable of detecting squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), the second most common skin cancer and a condition responsible for more than 15,000 deaths annually in the United States alone.

Early SCC detection is critical, as the cancer can spread to lymph nodes and distant organs if untreated. MDCE's AI platform uses advanced machine learning classifiers to spot early warning signs invisible to patients during self-exams.

How the AI Detects SCC

The system applies edge-detection algorithms and keratin pattern recognition to flag:

Rough, scaly patches or plaques

Persistent erythematous lesions

Early ulcerations characteristic of SCC

Differentiation from precancerous actinic keratosis via longitudinal comparison modeling

By mapping lesions across the entire body and tracking their evolution, the system ensures that high-risk lesions are prioritized for clinical evaluation.

"Our AI doesn't just take snapshots; it builds a timeline of skin health that uncovers hidden dangers before they escalate," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "This technology has the potential to redefine how SCC is caught and treated worldwide."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC: MDCE) is building a portfolio of AI-powered health solutions spanning dermatology, neurology, and ocular care.

Company Websites: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | www.mdcestock.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-introduces-ai-breakthrough-for-squamou-1075295