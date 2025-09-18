Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076
Medical Care Technologies Inc. Unveils Breakthrough AI for Early Melanoma Detection

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), a leader in AI-powered preventive healthcare, today announced a major advancement in dermatology: an artificial intelligence platform designed to revolutionize the early detection of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Melanoma accounts for only 1% of skin cancers but causes the majority of skin cancer deaths worldwide. Early intervention is critical-when caught in its initial stages, melanoma survival rates exceed 95%. MDCE's AI platform could dramatically improve the ability to identify melanomas before they are clinically obvious.

How the Technology Works

The system leverages deep learning algorithms trained on millions of dermatoscopic and clinical images to analyze key melanoma risk factors:

  • Asymmetry in lesion structure

  • Border irregularities at the cellular level

  • Color variegation, including detection of subtle pigment changes invisible to the human eye

  • Diameter tracking over time

  • Evolution monitoring, comparing each lesion against a patient's personal historical baseline

By building a longitudinal profile of every mole and lesion, the AI flags anomalies and recommends triage before progression, transforming skin self-checks into a powerful early warning system.

"Melanoma's danger lies in its ability to grow undetected until it's too late," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "Our AI technology brings an AI powered diagnostic tool into the home, empowering patients and clinicians with earlier, more precise insights that can save lives."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC: MDCE) is committed to advancing AI-driven preventive healthcare, from mental health and neurological monitoring to dermatological and ocular disease detection.

Company Websites: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | www.mdcestock.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-unveils-breakthrough-ai-for-early-mela-1075293

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
