Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises 2025 Guidance

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 27/2025 (September 22, 2025)

*Contains inside information

Trophy Games raises guidance for 2025 based on strong performance from the two new titles Farm Manager and Truck Manager.

New Financial Guidance 2025

Revenue DKK 106m - 112m EBITDA DKK 19m - 22m EBT DKK 9m - 12m

Previous Financial Guidance (August 15th - Company Announcement no. 24/2025)

Revenue DKK 96m - 108m EBITDA DKK 16m - 20m EBT DKK 6m - 9m

Original Financial Guidance 2025 (December 12th - Company Announcement no. 15/2024)

Revenue DKK 85m - 106m EBITDA DKK 16m - 20m EBT DKK 6m - 9m

Farm Manager is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store:

Farm Manager Android

Farm Manager Apple

