Montag, 22.09.2025
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H7
22.09.25 | 08:09
Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises 2025 Guidance

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 27/2025 (September 22, 2025)

*Contains inside information

Trophy Games raises guidance for 2025 based on strong performance from the two new titles Farm Manager and Truck Manager.

New Financial Guidance 2025

Revenue

DKK 106m - 112m

EBITDA

DKK 19m - 22m

EBT

DKK 9m - 12m

Previous Financial Guidance (August 15th - Company Announcement no. 24/2025)

Revenue

DKK 96m - 108m

EBITDA

DKK 16m - 20m

EBT

DKK 6m - 9m

Original Financial Guidance 2025 (December 12th - Company Announcement no. 15/2024)

Revenue

DKK 85m - 106m

EBITDA

DKK 16m - 20m

EBT

DKK 6m - 9m

Farm Manager is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store:
Farm Manager Android
Farm Manager Apple

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments
Trophy Games Raises 2025 Guidance

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-raises-2025-guidance-1076672

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
