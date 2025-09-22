Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises 2025 Guidance

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)
Company Announcement no. 27/2025 (September 22, 2025)
*Contains inside information
Trophy Games raises guidance for 2025 based on strong performance from the two new titles Farm Manager and Truck Manager.
New Financial Guidance 2025
Revenue
DKK 106m - 112m
EBITDA
DKK 19m - 22m
EBT
DKK 9m - 12m
Previous Financial Guidance (August 15th - Company Announcement no. 24/2025)
Revenue
DKK 96m - 108m
EBITDA
DKK 16m - 20m
EBT
DKK 6m - 9m
Original Financial Guidance 2025 (December 12th - Company Announcement no. 15/2024)
Revenue
DKK 85m - 106m
EBITDA
DKK 16m - 20m
EBT
DKK 6m - 9m
Farm Manager is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store:
Farm Manager Android
Farm Manager Apple
Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark
Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark
About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!
