Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") announces that it has closed the Flow Thru financing. Antimony Resources issued 2,800,000 common shares at a price of $0.25 for gross proceeds of $700,000. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company paid a Finders Fees of $49,000 to Castlewood Capital Corp. The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration on its Bald Hill Antimony Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

About Antimony Resources Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights from Dilling:

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick

Outlined an antimony deposit over 700 meters long

Widths average over 3 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

Drill Hole BH-25-08 returned 14.91 % Sb over 3.0 meters at a depth of 88.8 to 91.8 m including massive antimony stibnite which returned 28.76% Sb over 1.7 meters.

Drill Hole BH-25-09 returned 9.85% Sb over 4.3 meters from 103.6 to 107.9 meters depth including 18.19% Sb from 104.6m to 106.4m depth .

Drill Hole BH-25-05 returned 1.1% Antimony (Sb) over 14.5 meters at a depth of 108.8 to 123.3 meters (m).

Historical NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 725,000 to 1,000,000 tonne range grading 4.11% to 5.32% Sb (~30,000 to 40,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1

Potential to expand based on additional known targets

An historical NI 43-101 technical report, prepared by CRA in 2010[1], identified the potential for between 705,000 and 1,000,000 metric tonnes at an average grade between 4% and 5% antimony (Sb)1). - Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Antimony Resources Corp. is a exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

