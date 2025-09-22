Anzeige
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: A2QQQ4 | ISIN: SE0015658570 | Ticker-Symbol: 3EE0
Frankfurt
22.09.25 | 08:09
0,002 Euro
-96,46 % -0,057
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2025 16:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Kancera AB: Kancera AB changes name to Novakand Pharma AB

Kancera AB (publ) today announces that the company is changing its name to Novakand Pharma AB (publ). The name change was resolved at the Annual General Meeting on May 26, 2025, and has now been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. As a result, the company's ticker for trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be changed as of September 24, 2025.

The name change to Novakand Pharma AB entails new trading designation and short name for the company's share admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The change will take effect as of September 24, 2025, as follows:

  • New ticker will be NOVKAN.
  • The company's ISIN code (SE0015658570) remains unchanged.

In connection with these changes taking effect, the company will also launch a new website at www.novakand.com.

The company's registration number, VAT number, postal and visiting address remain unchanged.

About Novakand Pharma AB
Novakand Pharma is a clinical stage biotech developing a new class of small molecule drugs with an immune cell modulating mode-of-action. The stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted at certifiedadviser@redeye.se.

For further information:
Visit the company's website: www.kancera.com
or contact: ir@kancera.com or +46 (0)8-5012 60 80.

