DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Sep-2025 / 16:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec" ) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 22 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 58,720 Highest price paid per share: 123.40p Lowest price paid per share: 120.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.3567p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,151,547 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,151,547) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.3567p 58,720

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 605 122.00 08:18:52 00354043796TRLO1 XLON 20 121.00 08:41:32 00354055675TRLO1 XLON 633 121.00 08:41:32 00354055676TRLO1 XLON 61 121.40 09:21:29 00354082512TRLO1 XLON 574 121.40 09:21:29 00354082513TRLO1 XLON 13 121.20 09:26:01 00354085422TRLO1 XLON 56 121.20 09:26:01 00354085423TRLO1 XLON 538 121.20 09:26:01 00354085424TRLO1 XLON 61 121.20 09:36:49 00354095161TRLO1 XLON 563 121.20 09:36:49 00354095162TRLO1 XLON 643 121.20 09:41:31 00354099739TRLO1 XLON 618 121.00 09:41:31 00354099748TRLO1 XLON 611 121.00 09:41:43 00354099902TRLO1 XLON 461 121.00 09:41:43 00354099903TRLO1 XLON 611 121.00 09:41:43 00354099904TRLO1 XLON 657 121.00 09:42:17 00354100440TRLO1 XLON 177 121.00 09:42:21 00354100493TRLO1 XLON 354 121.00 09:42:21 00354100494TRLO1 XLON 171 121.00 09:42:28 00354100609TRLO1 XLON 470 120.80 10:09:56 00354131649TRLO1 XLON 143 120.80 10:09:56 00354131650TRLO1 XLON 45 120.80 10:24:49 00354155784TRLO1 XLON 322 120.80 10:24:49 00354155785TRLO1 XLON 106 120.80 10:27:01 00354158774TRLO1 XLON 188 120.80 10:43:35 00354182372TRLO1 XLON 367 120.80 10:43:35 00354182373TRLO1 XLON 106 120.80 10:43:35 00354182374TRLO1 XLON 187 121.00 10:56:34 00354198610TRLO1 XLON 334 121.00 10:56:34 00354198611TRLO1 XLON 176 120.80 10:56:42 00354198736TRLO1 XLON 484 120.80 10:56:42 00354198737TRLO1 XLON 967 121.00 10:56:43 00354198762TRLO1 XLON 232 121.00 10:56:43 00354198763TRLO1 XLON 305 120.80 10:56:45 00354198796TRLO1 XLON 61 120.80 10:56:45 00354198797TRLO1 XLON 294 120.80 10:58:57 00354200374TRLO1 XLON 305 120.80 10:58:57 00354200375TRLO1 XLON 489 120.60 11:05:25 00354200753TRLO1 XLON 166 120.60 11:05:25 00354200754TRLO1 XLON 163 120.60 11:05:25 00354200755TRLO1 XLON 342 120.60 11:05:25 00354200756TRLO1 XLON 634 120.40 11:05:28 00354200757TRLO1 XLON 160 120.60 11:06:25 00354200779TRLO1 XLON 757 120.80 11:06:25 00354200780TRLO1 XLON 1190 120.80 11:06:25 00354200781TRLO1 XLON 1230 120.80 11:06:25 00354200782TRLO1 XLON 232 120.80 11:06:25 00354200783TRLO1 XLON 318 120.80 11:06:25 00354200784TRLO1 XLON 73 120.80 11:06:47 00354200788TRLO1 XLON 498 121.80 11:52:08 00354202899TRLO1 XLON 221 122.60 12:09:24 00354203501TRLO1 XLON 643 122.80 12:19:59 00354203822TRLO1 XLON 665 122.80 12:48:19 00354204534TRLO1 XLON 326 123.20 13:15:10 00354205118TRLO1 XLON 8 123.20 13:15:10 00354205119TRLO1 XLON 200 123.20 13:15:10 00354205120TRLO1 XLON 598 123.20 13:15:10 00354205121TRLO1 XLON 353 123.20 13:15:10 00354205122TRLO1 XLON 359 123.20 13:15:19 00354205131TRLO1 XLON 100 123.00 13:15:49 00354205135TRLO1 XLON 624 123.00 13:34:35 00354205517TRLO1 XLON 624 122.80 13:53:37 00354206117TRLO1 XLON 1241 122.80 13:53:37 00354206118TRLO1 XLON 622 122.80 13:53:39 00354206120TRLO1 XLON 232 122.80 13:56:35 00354206174TRLO1 XLON 100 122.80 13:56:41 00354206180TRLO1 XLON 177 123.00 14:01:35 00354206293TRLO1 XLON 162 123.00 14:01:35 00354206294TRLO1 XLON 526 123.00 14:01:35 00354206295TRLO1 XLON

