Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
22.09.25
1,350 Euro
-2,88 % -0,040
Dow Jones News
22.09.2025 18:27 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Sep-2025 / 16:56 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

22 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec" ) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  22 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         58,720 
 
Highest price paid per share:            123.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             120.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.3567p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,151,547 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,151,547) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.3567p                       58,720

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
605             122.00          08:18:52         00354043796TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              121.00          08:41:32         00354055675TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             121.00          08:41:32         00354055676TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              121.40          09:21:29         00354082512TRLO1     XLON 
 
574             121.40          09:21:29         00354082513TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              121.20          09:26:01         00354085422TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              121.20          09:26:01         00354085423TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             121.20          09:26:01         00354085424TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              121.20          09:36:49         00354095161TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             121.20          09:36:49         00354095162TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             121.20          09:41:31         00354099739TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             121.00          09:41:31         00354099748TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             121.00          09:41:43         00354099902TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             121.00          09:41:43         00354099903TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             121.00          09:41:43         00354099904TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             121.00          09:42:17         00354100440TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             121.00          09:42:21         00354100493TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             121.00          09:42:21         00354100494TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             121.00          09:42:28         00354100609TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             120.80          10:09:56         00354131649TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             120.80          10:09:56         00354131650TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              120.80          10:24:49         00354155784TRLO1     XLON 
 
322             120.80          10:24:49         00354155785TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             120.80          10:27:01         00354158774TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             120.80          10:43:35         00354182372TRLO1     XLON 
 
367             120.80          10:43:35         00354182373TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             120.80          10:43:35         00354182374TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             121.00          10:56:34         00354198610TRLO1     XLON 
 
334             121.00          10:56:34         00354198611TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             120.80          10:56:42         00354198736TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             120.80          10:56:42         00354198737TRLO1     XLON 
 
967             121.00          10:56:43         00354198762TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             121.00          10:56:43         00354198763TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             120.80          10:56:45         00354198796TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              120.80          10:56:45         00354198797TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             120.80          10:58:57         00354200374TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             120.80          10:58:57         00354200375TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             120.60          11:05:25         00354200753TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             120.60          11:05:25         00354200754TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             120.60          11:05:25         00354200755TRLO1     XLON 
 
342             120.60          11:05:25         00354200756TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             120.40          11:05:28         00354200757TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             120.60          11:06:25         00354200779TRLO1     XLON 
 
757             120.80          11:06:25         00354200780TRLO1     XLON 
 
1190             120.80          11:06:25         00354200781TRLO1     XLON 
 
1230             120.80          11:06:25         00354200782TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             120.80          11:06:25         00354200783TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             120.80          11:06:25         00354200784TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              120.80          11:06:47         00354200788TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             121.80          11:52:08         00354202899TRLO1     XLON 
 
221             122.60          12:09:24         00354203501TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             122.80          12:19:59         00354203822TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             122.80          12:48:19         00354204534TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             123.20          13:15:10         00354205118TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              123.20          13:15:10         00354205119TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.20          13:15:10         00354205120TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             123.20          13:15:10         00354205121TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             123.20          13:15:10         00354205122TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             123.20          13:15:19         00354205131TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             123.00          13:15:49         00354205135TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             123.00          13:34:35         00354205517TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             122.80          13:53:37         00354206117TRLO1     XLON 
 
1241             122.80          13:53:37         00354206118TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             122.80          13:53:39         00354206120TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             122.80          13:56:35         00354206174TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             122.80          13:56:41         00354206180TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             123.00          14:01:35         00354206293TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             123.00          14:01:35         00354206294TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             123.00          14:01:35         00354206295TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2025 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
