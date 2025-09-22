Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - East West Petroleum Corp. (TSXV: EW) ("East West" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update on the capital reduction and special distribution discussed in the Company's news release of September 11, 2025 (the "Special Distribution"). Although the Special Distribution has not yet been completed, the process to complete it remains underway and is continuing to progress. The Company will provide a further update once the Special Distribution has been completed.

Further to its news release of September 17, 2025 announcing the proposed name change from "East West Petroleum Corp." to "East West Minerals Ltd." (the "Name Change") and consolidation of its common shares on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Share Consolidation"), the Company also wishes to announce that the TSXV has approved the Name Change and Share Consolidation but these will not be implemented until after the Special Distribution is completed. The Company will provide a further update on timing of the Name Change and Share Consolidation after the Special Distribution is completed.

