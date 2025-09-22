Anzeige
EQL Pharma AB: Delivery delays mean that the second quarter and thus the full year 2025/26 will be weaker than expected

EQL Pharma has experienced delays in deliveries from several suppliers during the second quarter, resulting in lost sales during the quarter. Deliveries will come, but the lost sales cannot be made up for in the third and fourth quarters. Full-year results for the 2025/26 financial year are expected to be closer to 15 than 30 percent growth.

The delivery delays have also led to postponements of launches that were supposed to take place in Q2. These will instead take place towards the end of Q3 or early in Q4.

As a result of the delivery delays, EQL Pharma announces that sales in the second quarter are expected to land just under 90 (85.2) MSEK, i.e. a single-digit growth compared to the same quarter last year.

Profit is also affected, but not as significantly as sales. Here, an EBITDA margin closer to 20 than 25 percent is expected for the full year 2025/26.

The problems are of a temporary nature and do not affect the prospects of delivering on the Company's recently communicated five-year target.

All figures are preliminary and unaudited. EQL Pharma's results for the second quarter will be presented in full on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

This disclosure contains information that EQL Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-09-2025 22:35 CET.

For more information contact:

Axel Schörling,

CEO & President EQL Pharma AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0) 76 317 90 60
E-mail: axel.schorling@eqlpharma.com
Web: www.eqlpharma.com

EQL Pharma AB (publ) in short

EQL Pharma AB specializes in developing and selling generics, i.e., drugs that are medically equivalent to original drugs. The company currently has 46 niche generics (i.e., generics with limited competition apart from the original drug) launched in the Nordic markets. In addition to these, there is a significant pipeline of additional niche generics for launch in 2025 and beyond. The business is currently focused entirely on prescription drugs, including hospital products, mainly in the Nordics and European markets. EQL Pharma AB has its operations in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock market. EQL Pharma AB carries out extensive development work in collaboration with leading contract manufacturers and major pharmaceutical companies in the EU and Asia, among others.


