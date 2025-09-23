Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Expands TRUFORMA Diagnostic Platform with Addition of Feline Use to Cobalamin & Folate Assay

First and only in-clinic multiplexed Cobalamin & Folate assay now validated for feline patients

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic device products for equine and companion animals, today announced the expansion of its TRUFORMA diagnostic platform with the addition of feline testing capability to its cobalamin & folate assay.

Originally launched in early 2024 for canine use, this multiplexed assay-combining two critical tests in one-was the first of its kind to bring both cobalamin and folate testing to the in-clinic setting. Since that time, veterinarians have expressed strong demand to extend this capability to their feline patients.

Highlighting the clinical importance of this expansion, Deborah Greco, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, commented: "Feline patients with gastrointestinal disease often deteriorate more rapidly than canine patients, making timely and accurate results even more critical. Having access to cobalamin and folate results in under 25 minutes enables veterinarians to initiate or adjust treatment during the same visit-improving both clinical outcomes and the quality of care."

"We launched the canine cobalamin & folate multiplexed assay knowing that non-infectious gastrointestinal conditions such as vomiting and diarrhea are among the most common reasons for veterinary visits," noted Michael Mockler, Senior Product Manager for Zomedica. "Before the introduction of the TRUFORMA platform, veterinarians had no reliable in-clinic option for these tests. Now, they can quickly assess two important biomarkers at the point of care, improving diagnostic efficiency, enhancing workflow, and supporting practice profitability. Expanding this capability to cats represents an important step forward in addressing a critical clinical need."

With this new capability, TRUFORMA continues to provide veterinarians with advanced, in-clinic testing solutions that deliver reference-lab quality results in minutes, empowering faster, more informed decisions for both canine and feline patients.

The TRUFORMA cobalamin & folate test is available directly from Zomedica, either through the myZomedica online portal or Zomedica Customer Service at (734) 369-2555 or info@zomedica.com.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $59 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

