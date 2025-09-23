Strengthening the commercialization strategy for cobotic1 solutions in orthopedic surgery

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, today announced the acceleration of its commercialization strategy for cobotic solutions in orthopedic surgery with the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with TINAVI Medical for the TiRobot® spine surgery system.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Following our partnership with Sanyou Medical and in line with our strategic plan, the signing of this exclusive distribution agreement with TINAVI Medical Technologies, a Chinese manufacturer and leading player in surgical robotics, strengthens Implanet's positioning as a provider of comprehensive solutions for spine surgeons. This agreement also paves the way for the next stages in autonomous surgeon-assistance technologies, enabling more precise, faster procedures while enhancing patient safety."

Kevin Liu, Marketing and Business Development Director of TINAVI, added: "In addition to the distribution agreements in China concluded with Sanyou Medical, we are delighted to sign this agreement with Implanet. Combining robotics with Implanet's implant offering will allow us to create synergies, making our two companies key players in the spine surgery market. "

This commercial partnership between Implanet and Tinavi will enable the synergy of both groups' technological and R&D expertise. It strengthens Implanet's product offering by incorporating the latest advances and innovations in spine surgery (including deformity treatment systems, minimally invasive ranges, robotics, and artificial intelligence, etc.).

The TiRobot® from Tinavi was developed by surgeons, for surgeons. It is an autonomous cobot that is not fixed to the operating table, allowing the surgeon to make continuous adjustments throughout the procedure according to surgical needs and patient movements. The TiRobot® provides an automated guidance system during surgery and can address most spinal pathology indications. Future updates will soon enable its use in other orthopedic surgical specialties, such as hip, knee, and shoulder prosthesis implantation, as well as in trauma surgery.

About TINAVI Medical Technologies

TINAVI Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 688277) is a Beijing-based group specializing in innovative medical devices. The company offers cutting-edge surgical systems and operating room solutions. Its third-generation intelligent orthopedic robot, TiRobot, is the only surgical robot in the world capable of performing procedures across the entire spine (cervical, thoracic, lumbar, and sacral vertebrae). Since 2020, the company has been listed on the SSE STAR market, Shanghai's Science and Technology Innovation Market.

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes medical technology equipment. Its activities focus on an innovative solution to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®), complemented by the product range of thoraco-lumbar screws, cages, and cervical plates, acquired through Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD) in May 2021. In 2022, the Company entered into a commercial, technological, and financial partnership with Sanyou Medical, China's second-largest medical device manufacturer. As part of this strategic agreement, IMPLANET developed in 2024 the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, a unique new range featuring a comprehensive pedicle screw solution, combined with the market's most advanced braided implant technology, JAZZ®. IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is built on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking in Europe, and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated €9.4 million in consolidated revenue in 2024. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. For more information, visit www.Implanet.com.

1 Human-robot collaboration

